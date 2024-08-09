Pawan Kalyan criticises portrayal of heroes in south cinema as ‘smugglers’; internet thinks it's about Allu Arjun

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, recently spoke about working with the Forest Minister of Karnataka, Eshwar B Khandre. Talking to the press, he mentioned how much the portrayal of heroes has changed in south cinema and now the internet thinks he took a dig at Pushpa. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan team-up soon? Harish Shankar wants to make 'biggest pan-Indian film’ with them) Pawan Kalyan said heroes these days are 'smugglers' instead of someone who protects forests.

‘Now smugglers are heroes’

Reflecting on Dr Rajkumar’s 1973 Kannada film Gandhada Gudi, he said, “Around 40 years ago, a hero was someone who safeguards the forest. And now, the hero is someone who cuts away at the forest and is a smuggler. Current cinema, which I’m also a part of, and I struggle to do such films, because are we sending the right message? A cultural shift happened, which was interesting. What I couldn’t do in reel life, I wish to do in real life through politics.”

The internet thought Pawan took an indirect dig at Allu Arjun’s character Pushpa Raj, a red sanders smuggler, which others came to his defence. One person shared the video of Pawan speaking to the press, writing, “Did Deputy CM @PawanKalyan take a subtle dig at @alluarjun starter Pushpa movie?” Another wrote, “Mega rift with Allu Arjun seems real. Totally agree with Pawan Kalyan here and was shocked when national award smuggler/ murderer character of Pushpa.”

Some Pawan fans came to his defence, with one writing, “He mentioned the change in the way people are seeing things- Allu Arjun is part of mega family - don’t divert on the words spoken by Pawan Kalyan.” Another wrote, “Allu Arjun ni analedu bro movie lo role matrame. (It’s not really about Allu Arjun, just about his role)” One justified, “Pawan kalyan in Bheemla Nayak threw bombs in car and office - does that make him promote terrorism?”

Upcoming work

In Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise, Arjun plays Pushpa Raj - a daily wage worker who rises in ranks to become a red sanders smuggler and eventually a gangster. The film’s sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theatres in December. Pawan will soon be seen in Sujeeth’s They Call Him OG and Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, apart from Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He is yet to resume shooting for films after winning the elections.