Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's 7 best movies: From blockbuster Bheemla Nayak to legal action-thriller Vakeel Saab

Pawan Kalyan's fans are in celebration mode ever since his massive victory in Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls. The actor-turned-politician who is getting praised by his colleagues from Indian cinema has had a massive following as a massy hero in Tollywood with many blockbusters to his credit. A glimpse at his best performances in Telugu action-thrillers and commercial hits. (Also read: Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, attend Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony. Watch) Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has given many commercial hits in his Tollywood career.

Vakeel Saab (2021)

The Telugu legal action-thriller written and directed by Venu Sriram was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink. Pawan Kalyan played the character of Advocate Konidela Satyadev who defends the case of Pallavi, Zareena, and Divya essayed by Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla, respectively. The film deals with the theme of consent, harassment, patriarchal mindset and legal and social hindrances in cases of gender crimes. Vakeel Saab grossed ₹137.65 crore worldwide. It became the highest opener in India post the pandemic, netting over ₹38 crore on its opening day. The movie has a 6.9 rating on IMDb.

Bheemla Nayak (2022)

Bheemla Nayak is an action-thriller featuring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in lead roles. The duo play allies-turned-foes in the Sagar K Chandra-directorial. Samyukhta, Nithya Menon and Mural Sharma also play crucial roles in the film. The movie is an official remake of Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Malayalam action-thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020). Bheemla Nayak garnered ₹148.6 crore gross worldwide. It has a 6.3 IMDb rating.

Gopala Gopala (2015)

Pawan Kalyan played the character of Govinda Gopala Hari aka Lord Krishna incarnation in Kishore Kumar Pardasani's satirical comedy. The film had to face legal hurdles with the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) for hurting religious sentiments. Despite the controversy, the movie grossed ₹88.1 crore worldwide. Gopala Gopala has a 7.2 IMDb rating.

Gabbar Singh (2012)

Pawan Kalyan played the titular role in the action-comedy movie inspired from Salman Khan's Dabanng (2010). The film collected ₹101 crore worldwide gross. It also featured Shruti Haasan, Abhimanyu Singh and others in crucial roles. The Telugu blockbuster has a 7.1 rating on IMDB.

Kushi (2001)

Pawan Kalyan's romantic action-drama garnered ₹36.9 crore gross at the box office and became the second highest-grossing Tollywood film of the time. Kushi was re-released in 2023 and collected ₹7.46 crore. The SJ Suryah-directorial also featured Bhumika Chawla, Nassar and others. The movie's IMDb rating is 8.1.

Attarintiki Daredi (2013)

The Telugu comedy-drama became a landmark film in Pawan Kalyan's movie career. Attarintiki Daredi became the highest grossing Telugu film of all time surpassing Magadheera (2009). The movie grossed ₹187 crore worldwide. It has a 7.3 IMDb rating.

Gokulamlo Seetha (1997)

Gokulamlo Seetha was a commercial hit in Pawan Kalyan's career. It was a remake of the Tamil film, Gokulathil Seethai (1996). The movie was was made with a budget of ₹11 crore and managed to collect more than ₹11 crore at the box office. The Muthyala Subbaiah directorial has a 5.7 IMDB rating.