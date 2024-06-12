Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan attend Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan's swearing-in ceremony. Watch

Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan took oaths as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and the Deputy CM, respectively, on Wednesday. The ceremony took place at the Kesarapalli IT Park in Andhra Pradesh and was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Sai Durgha Tej, Niharika Konidela and Akira Nandan. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan touches Chiranjeevi's feet; celebrates political win with Ram Charan, Varun Tej. Watch) Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan at Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan's swearing-in ceremony.

Pawan Kalyan takes oath

Pawan, who won 21 seats for his Janasena Party (JSP) for the first time in his political career, touched his brother Chiranjeevi’s feet and hugged him before swearing-in as a minister. A video shared by ANI shows Chiranjeevi being welcomed on-stage ahead of the swearing-in ceremony by Nandamuri Balakrishna, who’s the Hindupur MLA for Telugu Desam Party (TDP). This is Chandrababu’s fourth term as the CM.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Mega family in attendance

The rest of the Konidela family, including Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha, brother Nagababu, his daughter Niharika, Pawan’s children Akira and Aradhya, nephew Sai, and others, took a bus to the venue.

Ram arrived separately after Rajinikanth, his wife Latha, and Chiranjeevi were seated on stage. Fans tried to click selfies with him as he made his way inside the venue.

He was later spotted sitting with Balakrishna’s daughter and Chandrababu’s daughter-in-law, Nara Brahmani. Fans were thrilled to see them interact.

Upcoming work

Rajinikanth will soon be seen in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, he wrapped up shooting for the film. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan. He will soon resume shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. Chiranjeevi is shooting for Malladi Vassishta’s Vishwambhara with Trisha Krishnan. He is yet to announce other projects.

Pawan has three projects he is yet to wrap up shooting for. Sujeeth’s They Call Him OG, Krish and AM Jyothi Krishna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh are in the works. Ram will soon be seen in Shankar’s Game Changer. He has also said yes to projects with Sukumar and Buchi Babu Sana.