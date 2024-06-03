 Rajinikanth reveals Vettaiyan release date, shares update on filming Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
Rajinikanth reveals Vettaiyan release date, shares update on filming Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie

ByAnurag Bohra
Jun 03, 2024 05:57 PM IST

Rajinikanth will soon start shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. He will be next seen in Vettaiyan.

Rajinikanth is always busy filming his signature larger-than-life movies for his pan-India fan base. The veteran actor is currently on his Himalayan voyage where he is meeting many saints and sages. In one of his recent interactions with a saint, he spoke about his upcoming film - Vettaiyan and his new movie - Coolie. (Also read: Rajinikanth felicitated by Uttarakhand police after Kedarnath, Badrinatth visit. See pics)

Rajinikanth recently shared updates on his new films - Vettaiyan and Coolie.
Rajinikanth recently shared updates on his new films - Vettaiyan and Coolie.

Rajinikanth shares big update on Coolie

Rajinikanth, during his conversation with the saint said, "Vettaiyan will release for Dussehra. I have completed my portions. The shooting with other members of the cast is still going on. The film will release on October 10 or so.” He further added, “There’s a new picture (Coolie) as well. I start shooting for it from June 10 onwards.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

 

Rajinikanth reunites with Amitabh Bachchan for Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions. The Tamil action-drama featuring Rajinikanth in titular role also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan in crucial characters. The film is directed by T J Gnanavel. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer of Vettaiyan. The cinematography of the Rajinikanth starrer is by SR Kathir while Philomin Raj has done the editing.

Rajinikanth collaborates with Lokesh Kanagaraj

Coolie is Rajinikanth's first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The latter had previously worked with Kamal Haasan in the action-thriller, Vikram. The film was earlier given a temporary title - Thalaivar 171. Coolie is produced by Sun Pictures and was announced in September 2023. Sivakarthikeyan is rumoured to play a crucial role in Coolie. However, the rest of the cast is yet to be announced. Composer Anirudh Ravichander and stunt director duo Anbariv have also been roped in for the film.

About Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth made his acting debut with K Balachander's Apporva Raagangal co-starring Sridevi. The veteran later worked in popular films like Sivaji - The Boss, Enthriyan, 2.0, Kabali, Annaatthe, Jailer and Lal Salaam.

 

 

