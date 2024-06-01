Rajinikanth felicitated by Uttarakhand police after Kedarnath, Badrinatth visit. See pics

The Uttarakhand Police recently felicitated actor Rajinikanth who visited the sacred shrines of Kedarnath and Badarnath earlier this week. Pictures of the same, apart from other pictures of Rajinikanth near the Himalayas are now doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: Rajinikanth visits a temple in Abu Dhabi after receiving Golden Visa for UAE. Watch) Rajinikanth's pictures from his spiritual sojourn are making rounds on social media.

Uttarakhand police felicitate Rajinikanth

Uttarakhand Police took to their official handle on X and wrote, “Welcome and felicitation of renowned Indian film actor Rajinikanth ji on his arrival to Devbhoomi for Shri Badrinath darshan. After the darshan, he said that he is overwhelmed by the darshan of Shri Badrinath Dham. He prays to God for the welfare of the people and prosperity of the country.”

Upon his arrival in Dehradun, Rajinikanth had expressed his enthusiasm about his spiritual trips. “Every year I used to get new experience that made me continue my spiritual journey again and again. I believe even this time, (I) will get new experiences,” Rajinikanth said. He shared that such sacred trips help him grow.

“The whole world needs spirituality, as it's important for every human being. Being spiritual means experiencing peace and tranquillity, and fundamentally, it involves believing in God,” he told ANI.

Rajinikanth in Abu Dhabi

Recently, Rajinikanth also visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. Videos and pictures of him seeking blessings at the temple were posted on the official social media account of the BAPS Hindu Mandir. Rajinikanth was granted the golden visa by UAE's Department of Culture and Tourism.

Upcoming work

On the acting front, Rajinikanth has completed the shoot of his upcoming movie Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. Vettaiyan also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Vettaiyan, which is Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year. Earlier this month, Rajinikanth and Amitabh were seen filming a few scenes together in Mumbai.