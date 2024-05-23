Rajinikanth receives a Golden Visa from UAE's culture and tourism department: ‘I am deeply honoured’

Actor Rajinikanth received a golden visa from the UAE's Department of Culture and Tourism. The actor, who was recently in Abu Dhabi, thanked the government and MA Yusuff Ali, the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, for the honour and hospitality. (Also Read: Rajinikanth looks gleeful as he rides in a Rolls Royce in Abu Dhabi. Watch) Rajinikanth receives his Golden Visa for UAE.

‘I am grateful’

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture of Rajinikanth receiving his visa, writing, “UAE Culture and Tourism Department grants #GoldenVisa to #Superstar.” Rajinikanth also shared a video with the press saying, “I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious UAE Golden visa from Abu Dhabi Govt. My heartfelt thanks to the Abu Dhabi govt. and also to my good friend Mr Yusuff Ali, CMD of Lulu Group, for facilitating this visa and for all the support.”

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), Government of Abu Dhabi handed over the Golden Visa to Rajinikanth in the presence of Yusuff.

Rajinikanth in UAE

On Monday, Rajinikanth spent quality time with his friend Yusuff and some top company executives of Lulu Group. While in Abu Dhabi, he visited Yusuff’s house and even took a ride in his Rolls Royce. A video shared by one of the company’s employees shows Rajinikanth looking gleeful as he rides in the swanky car to the residence, where the duo chat away. Many had speculated why Rajinikanth was meeting these corporate executives, with some wondering if it was about business. But with this announcement on Thursday, it’s clear that he had taken Yusuff’s help to get the visa.

Upcoming work

Rajinikanth has exciting films lined up for release. Apart from Vettaiyan, which will release in October and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati, he will star in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. The film’s announcement teaser was met with a good response but ran into trouble due to the music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Ilaiyaraaja sent the producers a legal notice for using one of his old songs without permission.