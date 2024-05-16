Rajinikanth on Vijayakanth receiving a posthumous Padma Bhushan: ‘I miss him’

Actor Rajinikanth’s heartfelt video message about the late actor-politician Vijayakanth is being widely shared on X (formerly Twitter). The video, which was shared by Captain News, sees him passionately talking about his friend winning the Padma Bhushan posthumously. He also fondly recalled Vijayakanth’s achievements, revealing the profound void his absence has left. (Also Read: Sonu Sood reminisces working with Vijayakanth in his debut film Kallazhagar: He helped launch my career) A throwback picture of Rajinikanth and Vijayakanth.

‘He is a warrior’

Rajinikanth fondly remembered Vijayakanth and expressed gratitude to the government for honouring him with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. In the video, he also says that he misses Vijayakanth, the DMDK (Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam) party chief-cum-actor who passed away on December 28 last year.

He says, “The central government honoured late actor and my friend, Vijayakanth, with Padma Bhushan. His achievements will go down in history, it’s a top honour for him. I still cannot fathom that Vijayakanth is not with us. He came, achieved a lot and left us all. We will never see anyone like him again. I miss him dearly. Our Captain was a Madurai veeran (warrior). Thank you.”

Vijayakanth’s Padma Bhushan

On May 9, when the Padma awards ceremony was held in New Delhi, Vijayakanth’s wife Premalatha and son received the Padma Bhushan in his name. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Premalatha. On Republic Day this year, the DMDK chief was conferred with the prestigious award posthumously, with the government recognising his contribution in the field of art.

Vijayakanth was known for playing impactful roles in action-packed films. Despite having his films dubbed into various languages, he remained dedicated to working in Tamil. He held his own in an era dominated by Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. His choice of films propelled him to fame, with the trio reigning Tamil cinema during the 1980s and 1990s.

Rajinikanth will soon be seen in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie.