Captain Vijayakanth’s memorial: His son Prabhakaran, celebs Kamal Haasan, Vikram pay tributes

The South Indian Nadigar Sangam held a memorial service for the late Captain Vijayakanth in Chennai on Friday. The actor and DMDK founder passed away on December 28. Held at Kamarajar Arangam in Chennai, the memorial saw his son Prabhakaran Alagarswami, apart from celebs like Kamal Haasan, Sarath Kumar, Radha Ravi, Nassar, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and others, pay tribute. (Also Read: Sonu Sood reminisces working with Vijayakanth in his debut film Kallazhagar: He helped launch my career) Vijayakanth's son and other celebs remember the late actor at his memorial

‘The captain was ill for 10 years now’

At the event, his son Prabhakaran said, “This is the first time Shanmuga Pandian (his brother) and I have talked about our father since his passing. I feel like he’s with us here today. He always taught us to give to others, and it’s something my brother and I want to carry forward.

Opening up about his father’s health, he said, “The captain had been ill for the past 10 years, I don’t know if anyone else would’ve endured it like he did. It’s his strength and will power that kept him alive till 71. Many people claimed wrongly that father couldn’t remember much before his padding. Even two days before he died, he was listening to his old songs.”

Prabhakaran claimed that when they admitted their father to the hospital on December 26, they hoped he would survive. “We hoped he’d come back home. Sadly that didn’t happen. I want to thank everyone who paid him tribute here today.”

Celebs mourn Vijayakanth’s death

Chiyaan Vikram was spotted paying tribute to Vijayakanth with folded hands. He offered his portrait flowers and remembered the time they spent together. Vijay offered help to his sons and said, “Just let me know what I need to do. I am here for you. I will act with you, be it for any kind of role. I will help you be an actor in this industry.”

Kamal got emotional when he said, “Vijayakanth always spoke to me the same, even after he became a big star. He endured a lot and emerged victorious in his career. He never harboured resentment for any of that.” Arun Vijay attended the memorial service with a bandaged arm. Talking about why he missed the funeral, he said, “I couldn’t come to his funeral due to the injury. I came to this industry to be a great actor like Vijayakanth. His death is a great loss to the people of Tamil Nadu.”

