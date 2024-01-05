Suriya breaks down as he pays his respects to Vijayakanth: ‘I looked up to him’

The Tamil film industry mourned Captain Vijayakanth’s loss when news of his death on December 28. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay and other actors offered the 71-year-old actor’s family their heartfelt condolences and paid last respects. A week later, Suriya visited the late actor’s grave in Chennai. (Also Read: Sonu Sood reminisces working with Vijayakanth in his debut film Kallazhagar) Suriya got emotional while visiting Vijayakanth's grave

Suriya breaks down

On Friday, Suriya was spotted visiting Vijayakanth’s samadhi to pay his last respects. He was clicked offering flowers and sitting down near the grave. Suriya looked bereaved in the pictures and videos that surfaced on social media after his visit.

Suriya remembers Vijayakanth

Talking to the media there, Suriya stated that Vijayakanth’s death caused him a lot of pain. “I remember working with him in Periyanna (in 1999),” he told the press, adding, “He took care of me like a brother on sets. When he saw that I wasn’t eating well, he fed me from his own plate and told me I must eat to stay healthy and act. In those days, it was rare for a well-known actor like him to share a meal with a newbie like me.”

Suriya also recalled how Vijayakanth spoke to the film’s team to ensure he was well cared for. “He ensured I was comfortable on set. I was in awe of him, I looked up to him. He was a very down-to-earth person, anyone could approach him if they were in need. I am heartbroken that I could not see him one last time before his passing and that I couldn’t attend his funeral,” he added.

Vijayakanth’s death

Vijayakanth was an actor, who later ventured into politics and formed the DMDK party. His health was failing in recent months. He was admitted to the hospital due to a persistent cough and it was later revealed that he had Covid-19 and had pneumonia. He died on December 28 at the hospital and is survived by his wife and two sons.

