Vijayakanth's son Shanmuga Pandian remembers his father with emotional note: Rest in peace dad and our captain

Shanmuga Pandian, the son of late actor Vijayakanth, has penned a note remembering his father. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Shanmuga also posted a photo of his father. Shanmuga also added a song as the background music. (Also Read | Alphonse Puthren’s Instagram posts addressing Ajith and Udhayanidhi Stalin worry fans, allege Vijayakanth was murdered) Vijayakanth died earlier this week.

Shanmuga remembers his father Vijayakanth

He wrote, “Thank you all for extending your heartfelt condolences. And to the thousands and lakhs of people who showed up to pay their respects standing on roads and bridges, your support shows us the kind of legacy our dad has left behind, the kind of life he has lived and the love he has earned. All your support provides solace to our family as we come to terms with this loss. Rest in peace dad and our captain (crying face and white heart emojis).”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Shanmuga also added a song as the background music.

About Vijayakanth's death

Vijayakanth died in Chennai, aged 71, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. In November, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated. Suffering from coughing and throat pain, he was under the observation of doctors for 14 days. Before his funeral, his mortal remains were kept at Island Ground for the public to pay their last respects. He was laid to rest on Friday with full state honours after thousands of people paid their last respects.

Celebs paid homage

Film personalities, including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, paid homage. Rajinikanth, who travelled from Kanyakumari to pay his last respects, laid a garland on the decorated casket and almost cried when he recounted two incidents that showed Vijayakanth's values and the importance he attached to friendship and supporting colleagues.

About Vijayakanth

Widely known as Captain, Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry. He was featured in 154 movies before venturing into politics. While holding a position at Nadigar Sangam (officially known as the South Indian Artists' Association), Vijayakanth brought revolutionary changes to the South Indian film industry. He also served as a member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place