Alphonse Puthren’s Instagram posts addressing Ajith and Udhayanidhi Stalin worry fans, allege Vijayakanth was murdered

Director Alphonse Puthren, who rose to fame with films like Neram and Premam, wrote posts on his Instagram handle that left his fans worried. While some wondered if his account was hacked, others were worried if he was affected post his last film Gold not performing well. Alphonse however seemed to not pay heed to the comments as he went on posting. (Also Read: Alphonse Puthren meets 'Mount Everest of Cinema' Kamal Haasan for first time) Alphonse Puthren's posts were addressed to Ajith and Udhayanidhi Stalin

They tried to kill…

In a post addressing actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, he made allegations that along with Vijayakanth, M Karunanidhi and Jayalalitha were murdered. He further alleged that murder attempts were made on Stalin and Kamal Haasan on the sets of Indian 2.

Alphonse wrote, “I came from Kerala and sat in Red giant office and told you to get into Politics. I also asked you to find out who murdered Kalaignar, who murdered Iron Lady Jaya Lalitha. Now you have to find out who murdered Captain Vijayakanth. If you ignore this, they already tried to kill Stalin sir and Kamal sir in Indian 2 sets. (sic)”

He went on to reminisce how he was gifted a smart phone post the release of Neram by Udayanidhi. “Finding the Murderers and their motive is even simple than that (sic),” he wrote detailing how easily the actor had procured a phone to gift to him.

I need an explanation…

In another post addressing Ajith Kumar, he claimed that he heard from Nivin Pauly and Suresh Chandra that he would enter politics. “This was after you called Nivin Pauly home and chatted with him, because your daughter Anoushka liked his performance in Premam feature film,” he wrote, adding, “But till now I have not seen you in Public and Political Front. Either they lied to me or you forgot there is someone against you. (sic)”

Alphonse even wrote that he “needed an explanation” for the same, “If it is not the 3, I need an explanation from you via a letter in public. Because I BELIEVE IN YOU And THE PUBLIC BELIEVE IN YOU. (sic)”

None of the actors he mentioned in the posts have responded publicly.

