Premam director Alphonse Puthren wants to know why film shootings are still not allowed

Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren, who rose to fame with Malayalam romantic drama Premam, took to Facebook on Wednesday to ask why film shootings are still not allowed in spite of relaxations being administered across other things.

With several states slowly relaxing restrictions in the unlock phase, the film industry is yet to be granted permission to resume shooting.

Why is film shooting not allowed? If people who sell milk are allowed to work and people who sell food are allowed to work, why are film people not allowed to work ? How do we eat food ? How do we buy milk ? How do we teach our children? How do we buy a pencil box for our children? How do we earn money?” Alphonse Puthren said.

Alphonse clarified that when it comes to film shootings, even close up shots require a certain distance to be maintained between the actors involved and the technicians.

“Cinema shooting doesn’t happen like in cinema theatres. Even if we have to shoot a close up or a wide shot we have to stand two meters away or more. So what logic are you telling here? Please think and tell me a solution. Thank you. Alphonse Puthren,” he added.

Last September, Alphonse finally announced his next project. He took to Facebook to announce that his next Malayalam film is titled Paattu and it will star Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

“My next feature film’s name is Paattu. Fahadh Faasil is the hero. Produced by UGM Entertainments. This time I’ll be doing music too. It will be in Malayalam language. Will update the rest of the crew and cast members while the feature film progresses,” Alphonse wrote in his Facebook post.

It’s been five years since the release of Premam and Alphonse is finally ready with his next project. A few years ago, there were reports that he was going to team up with actor Simbu for a Tamil project. It was tipped to be an action flick but the film never took off.

