Vijay hit with a slipper at Vijaykanth's funeral, fans are shocked at rowdy mob's misbehaviour

Fans are realising the true price of becoming a celebrity after witnessing all that Tamil superstar Vijay had to suffer on Thursday night. Vijay attended the funeral of his mentor Vijaykanth on December 28 when he was mobbed by a rowdy crowd and media persons. One person even launched their slipper at the actor at the event. (Also read: Rajinikanth pays last respects to Vijaykanth, recalls all the times he helped him. Watch) Vijay paid his final respects to Vijaykanth on Thursday night.

Vijay looked hassled as he made his way through a sea of excited cameramen and reporters, to where Vijaykanth's body was laid, surrounded by his family. The actor was visibly emotional as he talked to Vijaykanth's family and touched his glass coffin. He took a few seconds to see Vijaykanth one last time and dove into the crowd once again. The police and his security personnel tried their best to keep Vijay safe, but a few men in the crowd touched the actor regardless. As he tried to enter his car, a slipper was flung at him. His security caught it and threw it back to where it came from.

Fans of the actor and general public is upset after seeing the mistreatment Vijay had to deal with. “He’s unable to even pay homage properly. Can understand fans love but this is not the right time guys, the price the celebrities have to pay,” read a tweet. “OMG...#Captain fans are so aggressive...didn't knew this..Why??? Any idea,” read another comment. “There is a place and time for everything..All celeb fans have to show restraint and dignity, when their idols come to pay their respects,” read another tweet.

DMDK chief Vijayakanth, who was admitted to The Miat Hospital in Chennai on due to ill-health and breathed his last at 6.10 am on Thursday. Actor Vijay arrived at the DMDK party office in Koyambedu at around 10.30 pm to pay his last respects.

Vijayakanth had earlier played the role of actor Vijay's brother in Senthoorapandi and Vijayakanth had acted as hero in 17 films of Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar.