Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan attend dinner hosted by Amit Shah for Padma awardees. Watch

Actor Chiranjeevi received the Padma Vibhushan award on Thursday in Delhi. The awards ceremony was attended by his wife Surekha, children Ram Charan and Sushmita, apart from daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela. Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah also hosted a dinner at his residence for the Padma awardees post the ceremony. (Also Read: Ram Charan turns makeup artist for Chiranjeevi, Upasana asks father-in-law 'what's common between' her, Klin Kaara) Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan greet Amit Shah at Padma awards.

Chiranjeevi, Ram interact with Amit Shah

Chiranjeevi and Ram were caught in a candid moment at the ceremony when they were spotted interacting with the minister. In the picture, Chiranjeevi can be seen all smiles as he shakes Amit Shah’s hand as Ram looks on. ANI also shared a video of the Padma awardees chatting away at the dinner hosted at the minister’s residence. Upasana, Ram and Sushmita can be seen talking to each other and relishing the food.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Chiranjeevi returns to Hyderabad

Chiranjeevi returned to Hyderabad on Friday evening and spoke to the press at the airport. He said, “I would like to thank everyone from my directors and co-stars to producers for having a hand in me getting a Padma Vibhushan today. It’s years of hard work, and I’m glad the government recognised that. Putting aside my philanthropic ventures, the people who love me got me here.”

Over the years, numerous Tollywood celebs have expressed their opinion that the late actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) deserves a posthumous Bharat Ratna. When asked about the same, he replied, “I also believe NTR deserves a Bharat Ratna, just like MGR (MG Ramachandran). I hope the government considers it, and I look forward to it becoming a reality.”

Upcoming work

Chiranjeevi is currently working on Mallidi Vassishta’s socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara with Trisha Krishnan as his co-star. The film’s shooting is in progress and it’ll release for Sankranthi next year. Ram is shooting for Shankar’s Game Changer with Kiara Advani. He has also said yes to projects helmed by Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar.