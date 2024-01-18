Tributes pour in from all quarters on MGR’s 107th birth anniversary

Some mergers and divisions remained stark as AIADMK, its expelled leaders, breakaway factions and former allies paid tributes to the Dravidian party’s founder and three-time chief minister M G Ramachandran (MGR) on his 107th birth anniversary on Wednesday. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami distributes sweets among the party supporters on the 107th birth anniversary of party founder MGR, at party headquarters, in Chennai on Wednesday (ANI)

Despite the AIADMK breaking off the four year-old alliance with the BJP last September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a wish on X describing it as a day to celebrate MGR. “He was a true icon of Tamil cinema and a visionary leader. His films, particularly those on social justice and empathy, won hearts beyond the silver screen,” Modi said.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“As a leader and Chief Minister, he worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s growth and development. His work continues to inspire us.” The wish has nothing to do with their ties, said AIADMK’s organising secretary D Jayakumar adding that their general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) will form the Tamil Nadu government following the 2026 assembly elections. “Our general secretary has already made it clear that there is no alliance with the BJP, not now and never. It is good that he (PM) wished him (MGR) since he inspired the nation,” Jayakuamr said.

While AIADMK’s general secretary paid tributes at the party headquarters, expelled leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) and his supporters observed the day at MGR’s statue on a city junction. “Let us vow to take back AIADMK from a treacherous group and restore it to its glory,” OPS said.

AIADMK’s breakaway faction, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) led by TTV Dhinakaran said that he and OPS are working together, after he paid his tributes. On a question if the duo will join hands with the BJP, Dhinakaran said, “There is nothing wrong with two parties contesting together. We will announce our alliance plans for the Lok Sabha elections at the right time.”

Dhinakaran’s aunt and another expelled leader V K Sasikala continued to call for all of them to unite and reclaim the AIADMK. “I will surely bring everyone together,” she said.