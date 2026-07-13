Class 11 student dies after falling from 10th floor of a Bhubaneswar apt: Cop
The boy went to the apartment to meet his female classmate when she was alone at home around 10.30am
A Class 11 student allegedly was found dead after he allegedly fell from 10th floor of a residential apartment in Bhubaneswar on Monday, police said.
The boy went to the apartment to meet his female classmate when she was alone at home around 10.30am. Police suspect that the boy may have accidentally fallen from a service duct while trying to hide from the mother of his classmate.
According to Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police Jagmohan Meena, the girl’s mother returned home in the afternoon, triggering panic.
“The boy allegedly hid in the bathroom and is suspected to have later entered the service duct adjacent to it in an attempt to avoid being seen. During the investigation, police recovered the boy’s bag hanging near the service duct on the 9th floor. The boy’s body was found lying in a pool of blood inside the apartment complex, strengthening the suspicion that he may have accidentally slipped and fallen from the area,” Meena said.
“It appears to be an unfortunate incident involving adolescents, where panic may have led to the accidental fall. However, all aspects of the case are being examined,” he added.
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Forensics team also reached the apartment complex and collected evidence.
The exact age of the deceased is yet to be officially confirmed, though preliminary information suggests that he was a minor, DCP said.
An unnatural death (UD) case has been registered, and medico-legal procedures are underway.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the teenager’s death.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More