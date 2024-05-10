Ram Charan turns makeup artist for Chiranjeevi, Upasana asks father-in-law 'what's common between' her, Klin Kaara

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana can't stop sharing glimpses of Chiranjeevi as he was awarded the second highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Upasana shared a bunch of pictures and videos of Chiranjeevi, Ram and the rest of the family members from when they got ready till the actor was awarded by President Droupadi Murmu. (Also Read | Chiranjeevi receives Padma Vibhushan from President Droupadi Murmu as Ram Charan, Upasana cheer for him. Watch) Upasana shared posts featuring herself, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi shares what's common between Upasana, Klin Kaara

In a clip, as Upasana called Chiranjeevi, he took the phone from her leaving her in splits. Chiranjeevi asked her to question him, and she said, "What's common between Klin Kaara and me?" Chiranjeevi replied, "Klin Kaara is an extension of yours. That's it." She responded, "No. Both our grandfathers are Padma Vibhushans." The clip ended with a brief glimpse of Ram Charan. She shared the clip with the caption, "To see @alwaysramcharan (wait till the end)."

Ram Charan does Chiranjeevi's makeup

In another video, Ram Charan was seen applying makeup on Chiranjeevi as the former's sister, Sushmita Konidela, recorded a video. Tagging them, Upasana wrote, "Final touches." The next few pictures and videos showed the family reaching Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Ram shares posts, Upasana reacts

Ram also shared a post on Instagram and captioned it, "Congratulations dad. So proud of you. #padmavibhushanchiranjeevi @chiranjeevikonidela." The entire family posed for a photo in the first slide. Ram posted a clip as Chiranjeevi received the award. The last picture featured Ram and Chiranjeevi. Reacting to the post, Upasana wrote, "Wow Mr rc - posted on time!!" In another post, Ram and Chiranjeevi held the medal as they posed for the camera.

Chiranjeevi received the award in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

About Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi is among the most influential and successful actors, who worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films. He is known for his movies such as Vijetha, Indra, and Shankar Dada MBBS. Most recently, he was seen in Bholaa Shankar. He made his debut in 1978 with the film Punadhirallu, and since then, he has been entertaining the audience with his versatile acting skills.