Ram Charan and Srikanth’s video from Game Changer set leaks online: Report

Yet another leak has occurred from the sets of Shankar’s Ram Charan, Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer. A video of Ram with Srikanth Meka leaked on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday but seems to have been taken off the platform now. (Also Read: Bosco Martis says he’s ‘shocked’ RRR choreographer wasn’t celebrated after Oscars win: ‘No actor, no director…’) Ram Charan in a still from Shankar's Game Changer.

The leaked video

A report by India Today states that Ram can be seen shooting for an important sequence with Srikanth in the video. The video sees both actors dressed in traditional white outfits. Ram can be seen talking to Srikanth in the video, hugging him, and then lifting his hand as the extras on set cheer. The video hints that they were shooting for a political scene. A fan leaked the video on X, writing, “Ee scene ayithe theatre lo full, (The audience will love this scene in the theatre)” but it seems to have been deleted now.

About Game Changer

Shooting for Game Changer is in progress and is expected to be wrapped up soon. There have been some recent changes in schedules for shooting, if sources are to be believed, leading to a slight delay in production. The film’s shooting is expected to wrap up soon as it gears up for a release this September.

Ram has shot for the film in Hyderabad, Chennai and Vizag. When he and Kiara shot for the film in Vizag, pictures and videos of their look leaked online. It also became difficult for the production team to control the massive crowd that mobbed the actors as they shot outdoors. Apart from that, the film’s team has always been plagued by leaks whenever they shot the film outdoors, with one leak showing Ram’s character speaking to a traffic police man.

Game Changer has a story penned by Karthik Subbaraj, and also stars SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, marking Shankar’s first film in Telugu. The makers recently released the first single titled Jaragandi from the film, composed by Thaman S, which received mixed response.

