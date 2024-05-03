Bosco Martis says he’s ‘shocked’ RRR choreographer wasn’t celebrated after Oscars win: ‘No actor, no director…’

Choreographers Remo D’Souza, Kruti Mahesh, Bosco Martis, Vijay Ganguly, Ganesh Acharya and dancer Shakti Mohan got together for a choreographers conference on the YouTube channel Nritya Shakti. While talking about how choreographers don’t get the credit they deserve, Bosco gave the example of how RRR choreographer Prem Rakshit wasn’t celebrated enough after the song Naatu Naatu won an Oscar. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's film to go on floors soon; here's everything we know) Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the song Naatu Naatu from RRR.

‘I was shocked, why wasn’t he celebrated’

Bosco said during the conversation that when a film’s team gets a platform like that, it’s important for them to ensure that everyone on the team is given their due.

He said, “I was shocked…Naatu Naatu, the song was celebrated at the Oscars. So, I was like why was the choreographer not celebrated? That song was performed at the Oscars, they performed those steps that he created. When you get that platform, you make sure that you are visible, that you are celebrated because you have put in a lot of effort and hard work, and not only India, but the world danced to that song.” Remo agreed, stating, “And no actor, no director, no music composer nobody mentioned his name.”

Even before RRR released, Naatu Naatu became a viral sensation worldwide, with everyone from the South Korean Embassy in Delhi to more recently, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan dancing to the steps at Ambani’s pre-wedding gala.

Naatu Naatu’s dream run

When the song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer RRR won an Oscar for Best Original Song, composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose were invited on stage to accept the award. Chandrabose did not get a chance to speak at all while Keeravaani chose to talk about his love for The Carpenters and sing a rejigged version of On Top Of The World on stage.

When the song won a Golden Globe, he was a little more coordinated, thanking the team and saying, “This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and the film’s director SS Rajamouli for his vision and constant trust. In order of priority…Mr Prem Rakshit, who animated the Naatu Naatu song and without him this wouldn’t have happened. Kaalabhairava who had given wonderful arrangements and Mr Chandrabose for his words. Rahul Sipligunj for giving the song high energy, and NT Rama Rao and Ram Charan who danced.”

Prem was not present at the Golden Globes while the rest of the team was. But he did attend the Oscars with team RRR. The team of RRR has also mentioned him in numerous interviews. Prem told ANI after returning to Hyderabad, “When MM Keeravaani Sir and Chandrabose Sir came out after winning the Oscar, Keeravaani sir hugged me, I can't express how blessed I felt at that moment. I want to thank everyone for loving RRR and Naatu Naatu so much.”

