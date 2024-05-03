Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's film to go on floors soon; here's everything we know

Director SS Rajamouli, the mastermind behind the epic RRR (2022), is all set to embark on his next cinematic journey. This time, he's joined forces with the charismatic Mahesh Babu. The film is currently in its pre-production phase and is expected to start rolling this year, much to the delight of their fans. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu fondly recalls watching Krishna’s Alluri Seetharama Raju on film's 50th anniversary: ‘I was awestruck’) Mahesh Babu's next with SS Rajamouli will be along the lines of Indiana Jones.(Instagram)

SSMB29 to go on floors soon

A source close to the film’s unit confirms to Hindustan Times that #SSMB29 is expected to go on floors either in August or September this year. They tell us, “Rajamouli and producer KL Narayana recently met Mahesh in Dubai to discuss the film while he was vacationing there. The director is currently focused on the extensive pre-production a film of this scale requires. Mahesh is also attending workshops to get in the skin of the character and is dedicated to looking the part. Right now, the plan is to begin shooting in August or September.”

Narayana waits 15 years for this

Talking to Mahaa Max in an interview, producer Narayana revealed that he waited 15 long years to do a film with Mahesh and Rajamouli. “I took a break because I didn’t want to do anything else while I waited for this film. There are also some films that didn’t finalise. Rajamouli was busy with Baahubali, later RRR. Mahesh and Rajamouli promised me 15 years ago and stayed true to their word. The film has various episodes, including one in Africa. We have also flown in fighters from Vietnam for the film,” he said.

Upcoming work

Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram, which was released for Sankranthi this year. While he was lauded for his performance, the film received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. His film with Rajamouli will be an adventure drama penned by Vijayendra Prasad. At an event held for Satyadev’s Krishnamma recently, director Anil Ravipudi asked Rajamouli to give an update on the film, to which he joked, “I will pay ₹10,000 to anyone who beats up Anil, films it and sends me the video.”

