Sarileru Neekevvaru director Anil Ravipudi welcomes baby boy, Mahesh Babu tweets congratulations

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 14:33 IST

Actor Mahesh Babu on Sunday took to Twitter to congratulate director Anil Ravipudi on becoming a father to a baby boy. “It’s a baby boy for my director Anil Ravipudi. Congratulations to the proud parents. Loads of love and blessing to the little one. Shine on, brother,” he tweeted.

It’s a baby boy for my director @AnilRavipudi!! 😍😍😍 Congratulations to the proud parents...Loads of love & blessing to the lil one. Shine on brother 🤗🤗🤗 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 5, 2020

Mahesh and Anil have worked together in Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is gearing up for release on January 12. The project, being produced by Dil Raju and AK Entertainments, marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh and Anil Ravipudi. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who has returned to face the arc lights after 13 years.

Vijayashanti’s last onscreen appearance was in 2006 film, Nayudamma. She’s widely popular for her action-based films such as Karthavyam and Pratighatana among others. The 53-year-old lady superstar is rumoured to be playing a professor in the Anil Ravipudi directed film which stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

“After 13 years, it’s makeup time for Vijayashanti garu. Nothing has changed in all these 13 years. Same discipline, same attitude and same dynamism. Welcome on board Vijayashanti garu,” Anil tweeted, sharing a picture from the sets.

The film is said to be the story of an army officer who comes to his hometown and takes care of some things. In the process, he establishes his character as a man who doesn’t now down to threats.

Meanwhile, Mahesh’s last release Maharshi grossed over Rs. 200 crore at the box-office. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde, featured Mahesh in the role of a multimillionaire who takes up farming for the sake of his best friend.

Mahesh Babu also has a project with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the pipeline. If everything goes as planned, this yet-untitled film will go on the floors from next year.

