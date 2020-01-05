Deepika Padukone on birthday: Ranveer Singh always does something special, we make sure we spend quality time with each other

bollywood

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 14:31 IST

It seems to be a great time for Deepika Padukone. The actor is not just celebrating her 34th birthday on Sunday but is also awaiting the release of a special film in which she essays the role of an acid attack survivor. The movie also marks her debut as a producer. In an interview, the actor shares that she is not a big birthday person, but she does not mind the frills which come with the occasion including gifts and good wishes.

Excerpts of a candid conversation with the actor.

Also read: Good Newwz box office day 9: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor film heads towards Rs 150 cr mark, Karan Johar says ‘good news in full speed’

Your film is releasing on the heels of your birthday, so it is indeed a very exciting time for you.

I have been looking forward to this time. The birthday is all the more special because such a great moment is coming up. The fact that we are telling such a special story and the movie is up for release. There is so much love and goodwill. I think with all of those things, the birthday is the perfect icing on the cake.

Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday in advance with media by cutting a cake in Mumbai on Saturday. ( ANI )

How do you plan to spend the day?

I will be in Lucknow to celebrate the day at a cafe run by acid attack survivors. I will be with them for a day. I have spent a considerable amount of time with many of them during the making of the film. So it was important for me to be with them on my special day. I am looking forward to it.

Are you a birthday person?

I am not a very fussy birthday person. I like to keep it intimate and simple. I am more of a quiet person. I don’t understand the whole fuss around birthdays. But if something happens (celebrations) I am game for that. And it is fun to receive gifts if I may say and all the love and good wishes that come my way.

Birthdays always mean that the person is a year older. How do you look at it?

Not at all. I don’t mark my birthdays in my head. Even when it comes to resolutions, I don’t wait for a birthday or the New Year to make them. If I want to do something, accomplish something, I will put my mind to it and do it. I am someone who neither thinks about age nor how old I am going to be. A lot of people crib that ‘oh my God, I am going to be a year older’. Not me. I just think of it as a year of evolving, growing, and constantly learning.

Do you recall any special surprise by your husband Ranveer Singh?

He always makes sure to do something special. He gives me something special. He has always gone out of his way to make it memorable for me. But more than that, whether it is my birthday or his birthday, we make sure that we spend quality time with each other.

What’s your birthday wish this year?

To be honest, I would always say peace of mind. Because you can have everything in the world whether material or otherwise but if you don’t have peace of mind then you are just not present as a human being. On the professional front, I will wish that secretly and put it out there in the universe. I don’t wait for a birthday or the New Year to make resolutions. If I want to do something, accomplish something, I will put my mind to it and do it.

Follow @htshowbiz for more