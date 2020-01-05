Good Newwz box office day 9: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor film heads towards Rs 150 cr mark, Karan Johar says ‘good news in full speed’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 12:37 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar is on a celebratory spree with his latest production, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Good Newwz, minting money at the box office. Even in its second week, the film has maintained its momentum and is faring better than fresh releases.

Sharing a poster of the film with the latest box office figures, Karan wrote, “Heading towards more #GoodNewwz in full speed!! @akshaykumar #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @raj_a_mehta @NotSoSnob @ZeeStudios_ @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @ZeeMusicCompany.”

Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is about two couples who are trying to have babies through In-Vitro Fertilisation. Apart from Kareena and Akshay, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Good Newwz is Akshay’s fourth consecutive film of 2019 to cross the Rs 100 crore-mark at the box office.Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on his Twitter account. Housefull 4, Kesari and Mission Mangal are the other films of the actor that raked in over Rs 100 crore in 2019.

On Saturday, Karan penned a thank-you note on Instagram as Good Newwz crossed the Rs 200-crore mark worldwide. “That feeling of pride when a group of solid minds come together to make a cracker of a film! A film that is as we speak crossed the 200 crore gross mark worldwide and Besides the box office has garnered so much love and cheer in the cinemas!” he wrote.

Karan also thanked the entire team for the achievement and wrote, “Here’s a director I can’t wait to see the journey of...Cracking dialogues by @rishiwrites...a huge shout out to the amazing cast @akshaykumar for immediately agreeing to be on board as soon as he heard just the one line! For his tremendous faith in our debut director and his staunch support through the journey! the fantastic @diljitdosanjh and his sincere charisma and superb comic timing the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani for her supreme innocence and ability to move us to tears always ...to my #bebo for being the ultimate movie star and pulling of a monologue like only she can! To my partner in crime and cinema @apoorva1972 for always balancing indulgence with pragmatism ....to the entire crew of our special film!”

