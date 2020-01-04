Good Newwz box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor film earns Rs 136 crore in India
Directed by Raj Mehta and starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, Good Newwz has earned Rs 136 crore at the box office in India.bollywood Updated: Jan 04, 2020 13:57 IST
The fantastic box office run of Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, is great news for the makers. On its second Friday, the film earned Rs 8.10 crore at the box office in India, taking its total collection so far to Rs 136 crore.
“Soaring high on laughter, roaring loud with pride! The love for #GoodNewwz just doesn’t stop!” the official Twitter handle of Dharma Productions wrote, sharing the latest collection of the film along with a poster featuring Akshay and Diljit laughing.
Soaring high on laughter, roaring loud with pride! The love for #GoodNewwz just doesn't stop!♥— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) January 4, 2020
Good Newwz has been performing especially well in North India, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film has also been doing good business overseas, especially in the US and Canada, where it has earned over $3 million. It has grossed Rs 201.57 crore worldwide in its first week.
ALL ABOUT THE GOOD VIBES AROUND THE GLOBE!! #GoodNewwz soars at the worldwide box office!♥️@akshaykumar #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @raj_a_mehta @NotSoSnob @ZeeStudios_ @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/vh8MKSrIbv— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 3, 2020
Karan Johar, who has produced Good Newwz under his banner Dharma Productions, penned a thank-you note on Instagram as the film raced past the Rs 200-crore mark worldwide. “That feeling of pride when a group of solid minds come together to make a cracker of a film! A film that is as we speak crossed the 200 crore gross mark worldwide and Besides the box office has garnered so much love and cheer in the cinemas!” he wrote.
In the post, Karan revealed that Akshay instantly said yes to Good Newwz, after hearing just a one-line idea. He also heaped praise on the rest of the cast and wrote, “the fantastic @diljitdosanjh and his sincere charisma and superb comic timing the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani for her supreme innocence and ability to move us to tears always ...to my #bebo for being the ultimate movie star and pulling of a monologue like only she can!”
That feeling of pride when a group of solid minds come together to make a cracker of a film! A film that is as we speak crossed the 200 crore gross mark worldwide and Besides the box office has garnered so much love and cheer in the cinemas! A big shout out to @johaikapoor for bringing the screenplay to our home at @dharmamovies ! To the stoic and supreme @somenmishra for spotting the potential and nurturing the journey on the film! To @shashankkhaitan for being such a rock solid mentor and friend and whose huge heart will always give him applause and love! To the amazingly talented debut director @raj_a_mehta for treating such a delicate story with emotional expertise ....for making the humour come through with panache and aplomb! Here’s a director I can’t wait to see the journey of...Cracking dialogues by @rishiwrites...a huge shout out to the amazing cast @akshaykumar for immediately agreeing to be on board as soon as he heard just the one line! For his tremendous faith in our debut director and his staunch support through the journey! the fantastic @diljitdosanjh and his sincere charisma and superb comic timing the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani for her supreme innocence and ability to move us to tears always ...to my #bebo for being the ultimate movie star and pulling of a monologue like only she can! To my partner in crime and cinema @apoorva1972 for always balancing indulgence with pragmatism ....to the entire crew of our special film! To @zeestudiosofficial for their huge distribution support! @zeemusiccompany for making sure our tunes make the air waves! @azeemdayani for Passionately curating the music and being a soldier! #sumitchawla our EP for making sure we deliver and stand tall always! my rock solid marketing team led by @kadamsid13 and our family member and PR force @niluferq for positioning our film so solidly ! A huge thank you from the bottom of my heart....#goodnewwz ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Good Newwz, which also stars Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra and Anjana Sukhani, revolves around two couples who are trying to expand their families with the help of In-Vitro Fertilisation.
