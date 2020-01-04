Good Newwz box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor film earns Rs 136 crore in India

bollywood

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 13:57 IST

The fantastic box office run of Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, is great news for the makers. On its second Friday, the film earned Rs 8.10 crore at the box office in India, taking its total collection so far to Rs 136 crore.

“Soaring high on laughter, roaring loud with pride! The love for #GoodNewwz just doesn’t stop!” the official Twitter handle of Dharma Productions wrote, sharing the latest collection of the film along with a poster featuring Akshay and Diljit laughing.

Good Newwz has been performing especially well in North India, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film has also been doing good business overseas, especially in the US and Canada, where it has earned over $3 million. It has grossed Rs 201.57 crore worldwide in its first week.

Karan Johar, who has produced Good Newwz under his banner Dharma Productions, penned a thank-you note on Instagram as the film raced past the Rs 200-crore mark worldwide. “That feeling of pride when a group of solid minds come together to make a cracker of a film! A film that is as we speak crossed the 200 crore gross mark worldwide and Besides the box office has garnered so much love and cheer in the cinemas!” he wrote.

Akshay Kumar overwhelmed with Good Newwz response: 'It's a subject which had to be shared with the audience'

In the post, Karan revealed that Akshay instantly said yes to Good Newwz, after hearing just a one-line idea. He also heaped praise on the rest of the cast and wrote, “the fantastic @diljitdosanjh and his sincere charisma and superb comic timing the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani for her supreme innocence and ability to move us to tears always ...to my #bebo for being the ultimate movie star and pulling of a monologue like only she can!”

Good Newwz, which also stars Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra and Anjana Sukhani, revolves around two couples who are trying to expand their families with the help of In-Vitro Fertilisation.

