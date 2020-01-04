Good Newwz box office: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor film grosses Rs 200 cr worldwide, Karan Johar writes a heartfelt note

bollywood

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a congratulatory message for the team of Good Newwz, announcing that the film has crossed the Rs 200-crore-mark in worldwide box office collection. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles, Good Newwz has impressed both critics and audiences.

Karan shared a poster of the film late Friday and wrote, “That feeling of pride when a group of solid minds come together to make a cracker of a film! A film that is as we speak crossed the 200 crore gross mark worldwide and Besides the box office has garnered so much love and cheer in the cinemas! A big shout out to @johaikapoor for bringing the screenplay to our home at @dharmamovies ! To the stoic and supreme @somenmishra for spotting the potential and nurturing the journey on the film! To @shashankkhaitan for being such a rock solid mentor and friend and whose huge heart will always give him applause and love! To the amazingly talented debut director @raj_a_mehta for treating such a delicate story with emotional expertise ....for making the humour come through with panache and aplomb! Here’s a director I can’t wait to see the journey of...Cracking dialogues by @rishiwrites...a huge shout out to the amazing cast @akshaykumar for immediately agreeing to be on board as soon as he heard just the one line! For his tremendous faith in our debut director and his staunch support through the journey! the fantastic @diljitdosanjh and his sincere charisma and superb comic timing the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani for her supreme innocence and ability to move us to tears always ...to my #bebo for being the ultimate movie star and pulling of a monologue like only she can!”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had also predicted on Friday that the film will soon enter the Rs 200-crore club. “#GoodNewwz puts up a fantastic show in Week 1... Metros terrific... Multiplexes of Tier-2 cities very good... Emerges HIT... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr, Wed 22.50 cr, Thu 10.80 cr. Total: ₹ 127.90 cr. #India biz. With no major film this week, it’s advantage #GoodNewwz for one more week... Should hit ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 2... Target ₹ 200 cr can be achieved if it trends well on weekdays, which, in turn, will help programming in Week 3, when #Tanhaji, #Chhapaak and #Darbar arrive,” he had tweeted.

Taran also shared the figures for international markets. “#GoodNewwz nears $ 6.5 million in the international arena... Week 1 total [till 2 Jan 2020]: $ 6.38 million [₹ 45.82 cr]... Key markets... #USA + #Canada: $ 3.05 mn #UAE + #GCC: $ 1.06 mn #UK: $ 728k #Australia #NZ #Fiji: $ 922k #Overseas.”

In a deviation from the norm, Karan not only thanked those who were onscreen in the film but also many of those who worked behind the scenes, including the PR team, writers and the marketing team. He further wrote, “To my partner in crime and cinema @apoorva1972 for always balancing indulgence with pragmatism ....to the entire crew of our special film! To @zeestudiosofficial for their huge distribution support! @zeemusiccompany for making sure our tunes make the air waves! @azeemdayani for Passionately curating the music and being a soldier! #sumitchawla our EP for making sure we deliver and stand tall always! my rock solid marketing team led by @kadamsid13 and our family member and PR force @niluferq for positioning our film so solidly ! A huge thank you from the bottom of my heart....#goodnewwz.”

Talking about the film’s success, Akshay had recently told IANS, “We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for ‘Good Newwz’ as it’s a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It’s an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation.”

Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is about two couples who are trying to have babies through IVF.

