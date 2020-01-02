Good Newwz box office day 6: Akshay Kumar film earns Rs 117 cr, is his sixth consecutive movie to enter Rs 100 cr club

bollywood

Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor as a married couple, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on the New Year’s day. The film is Akshay’s sixth consecutive film to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

The film saw a huge jump on January 1 with collections of Rs 22.50 crore. It now stands at a total of Rs 117 crore. Updating the day-wise collections of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “Good Newwz is Not Out... Hits the ball out of the park on Day 6... Ends 2019 with Good Newwz... Begins 2020 with Good Newwz... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr, Wed 22.50 cr. Total: Rs 117.10 cr. #India biz.”

Akshay Kumar had four releases in the year 2019: Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz. While Mission Mangal remains the highest grossing film among them with collections of Rs 202 crore, Housefull 4 and Kesari collected Rs 194 crore and Rs 154 crore respectively at the domestic box office.

Good Newwz, is however, Akshay’s fifth consecutive film (including 2018 film Gold) to achieve the feat. The actor had an extended cameo in 2017 film in Taapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana which wrapped up at Rs 36 crore. His 2018 film PadMan, which got the National Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues, also couldn’t cross the mark with collections of Rs 81.82 crore.

Collections of Akshay Kumar’s earlier films:

Good Newwz: Rs 117 crore

Housefull 4: Rs 194 crore

Mission Mangal: Rs 202 crore

Kesari: Rs 154 crore

Gold: Rs 104.72 crore

Housefull 3: Rs 109 crore

PadMan: Rs 81 crore

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had pointed out at the coincidence about how Ranveer Singh’s 2018 film, Simmba had also crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on January 1 last year. He tweeted, “Simmba - the last release of 2018 - crossed Rs 100 cr mark on 1 Jan [2019]. GoodNewwz - the last release of 2019 - will also cross Rs cr mark on 1 Jan [2020]. A wonderful coincidence, isn’t it?”

The film garnered a positive response in the overseas market as well with collections of over Rs 34.52 crore. Sharing the overseas collections of the film, Taran wrote on Twitter, “Good Newwz - Overseas - Total till Tue [31 Dec 2019]: $ 4.84 million [Rs 34.52 cr]... Key markets...USA + Canada: $ 2.30 mn, UAE + GCC: $ 798k, UK: $ 554k and Australia NZ Fiji: $ 695k.”

Good Newwz also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh as another married couple trying to have a baby. The film is a goof-up drama as the two couples take the IVF route to become parents but things do not go as planned.

