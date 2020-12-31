e-paper
‘Akshay Kumar is like Mr Bean,’ says Good Newwz co-star Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh praises comic timing of Akshay Kumar and appreciates his choice of films, after 2012-13.

bollywood Updated: Dec 31, 2019 15:04 IST
HT Corespondent
HT Corespondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh teamed up for Good Newwz which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh teamed up for Good Newwz which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
         

Actor Diljit Dosanjh has called his Good Newwz co-star Akshay Kumar “like Mr Bean”, the legendary comic character made memorable by British actor Rowan Atkinson. Speaking with Pinkvilla in an interview, Diljit said, “Akshay sir’s comedy timing is very good, especially after 2012-13, he is choosing different subjects and it is very inspiring. Akshay sir is very good at comedy. He has so much energy in him. He not only expresses with his dialogues but also his body. He is like Mr Bean. It is very difficult to pull this off and Akshay sir can do it extremely well.”

“When I had heard about this film, I was certain I want to do it. I laughed the most when I heard the script. It was such a fun character. That day itself I got a call from Karan Sir and I said I am on,” he added.

Diljit also stressed on the importance of the subject discussed in the movie: “This film is about IVF (In vitro fertilisation), even I did not about IVF before I signed the movie. I googled it. When the trailer came out, many friends of mine told me that they had a baby via IVF and I was stunned because I never knew about it. So, I am glad that there will be a certain level of awareness because of this.”

Also read: Twitter slams Sidharth Shukla as he locks horns with Rashami Desai, fights with everyone inside Bigg Boss 13 house yet again

Enjoying the box office success of his movie, Akshay shared a video in which he is seen singing a song from the movie, all by himself. “Dil Na Jaaneya ‪What a view and what a song! As you can see, #DilNaJaaneya from Good Newwz is music to my ears quite literally Totally tripping over it. Arijit Singh and @rochakkohli, take a bow #OnLoop.”

 

Good Newwz will soon become Akshay’s fourth film this year to cross the Rs 100 crore mark, after his last three releases: Kesari, Housefull 4 and Mission Mangal. It has already collected Rs 78.40 crore in five days of the release on December 27. “#GoodNewwz collects in double digits on Day 4, passes crucial Mon test with flying colors... Multiplexes fantastic... Biz should jump today [31 Dec] and tomorrow [1 Jan]... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr. Total: ₹ 78.40 cr. #India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted.

