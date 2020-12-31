Bigg Boss 13: Twitter slams Sidharth Shukla as he locks horns with Rashami Desai, fights with everyone yet again

tv

TV actor Sidharth Shukla once again had Twitter lashing out at him for engaging in yet another ugly fight with Rashami Desai. He also fought with almost everyone inside the Bigg Boss 13 house on Monday’s episode of the reality show.

It all began when Salman connected the caller of the week, who had a question for Sidharth. The caller asked Sidharth the reason behind him fighting with Rashami despite having already apologised to her. Sidharth responded with a claim that it was her confusion, and he never apologised. Sidharth also claimed “humare beech me koi jhagda ya gaali galoj nahi hua hai. (We never had a fight or even exchanged slurs).” Sidharth also claimed that Rashami was the one who instigated him while he never initiated fights inside the house.

Rashami again chipped in saying Sidharth often made creative changes to the script of the show they worked upon together, to which Sidharth said “Apko batau kab kab bani hai aur kya bana hai, bhool gai hain? (Should I tell you what all happened and when it happened? Have you forgotten it all?).”

As soon as Salman left, Sidharth fought with Shehnaaz and asked her not to hold his hand. He then called Arti and asked “Kaun se cans khulenge? (What cans did you say would open?)” He also shouted at Rashami that she keeps talking about stuff from their life outside the house. Arti insisted Rashami should keep quiet. Arhaan walked up to Sidharth and the two ended up fighting yet again. Sidharth yelled at Arti who was trying to pacify him. Asim also intervened and asked Sidharth to keep quiet. Sidharth then said referring to Rashami, “Thakeli, peeche aati hai khud, Goa tak aphunch gai thi. Bakwaas karti hai (She follows me, came all the way to Goa!).”

Arti requested him to stop talking about it all while Rashami began crying. “Do line set me yaad nahi rehti thi, aur set ki baat batau? (She could not remember her lines on the sets of our show and she wants to talk about what happened on the sets? Should I spill the beans?),” Sidharth yelled in front of Arti, addressing Rashami.

“Ladkiyo ki izzat ki baat karte hain, aisi ladkiyo ki izzat? (They talk about respecting women, respect such women?)” Shehnaaz also yelled at Sidharth, asking him to calm down and not be instigated by Rashami. Sidharth also abused Rashami with words like “gandh se bhari hu aurat”.

Here are some of the reactions fans of the show had on Twitter:

One Rashami fan wrote, “Lol #SidharthShukla bokhla gaya h bcoz #RashamiDesai rightly have exposed him.#BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #RashamiDesai”

“Even Sadakchhap Gunde are better than #SidharthShukla Those gunde only fight with other gundas, but Chukla Gunda fights with women too. He’s a blot on modern Indian society, We as a society have miserably failed, sm ppl r busy in glorifying and justifying Gundagardi @ColorsTV,” another Bigg Boss fan wrote.

Another one tweeted, “NOT ONCE HAS #ArtiSingh said tht #RashamiDesai is lying! Not once! Arti who is ready to fight wt Rash at drop of hat; has NOT ONCE said tht Rash is lying! Then YTF is #SidharthShukla calling Rash “jhoothi” Aakthoo on Bhalu .”

If someone had put on me a false accusation n a 3rd party is witnessed to it; I ll FORCE the 3rd party or accuser; to CLEAR IT N SAY THT ACCUSER IS LYING! #SidharthShukla did NOT do this; but kept repeating his abusive SwamiOm tape recorder!#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Baby Driver (@rachitmehra91) December 30, 2019

A few also explained why Sidharth may be lying about his fights with Rashami. “If someone had put on me a false accusation n a 3rd party is witnessed to it; I ll FORCE the 3rd party or accuser; to CLEAR IT N SAY THT ACCUSER IS LYING! #SidharthShukla did NOT do this; but kept repeating his abusive SwamiOm tape recorder! #BB13 #BiggBoss13,” tweeted one user.

