Zimbabwe announce squad for India T20Is; Tafadzwa Tsiga earns maiden call-up, Wessly Madhevere returns

Zimbabwe have announced their squad for the three-match T20I series against India, handing wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga his maiden call-up in the shortest format. The hosts have made three changes to the squad that last featured against Bangladesh as they gear up for a stern challenge against the reigning ICC T20 World Cup champions. Led by experienced all-rounder Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe will be eager to continue the progress they have shown in white-ball cricket and test themselves against one of the strongest T20 sides in the world. Sikandar Raza will lead Zimbabwe against India. (AP)

The African side has enjoyed a promising run over the past year, highlighted by an impressive campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe advanced to the Super 8 stage after topping their group with memorable victories over Australia and Sri Lanka, underlining the strides they have made in the shortest format. Their performances earned widespread praise and reflected the team's growing confidence as they continue to establish themselves as a competitive force in T20Is.

The three-match T20I series will be played at the Harare Sports Club on July 23, 25 and 26. Zimbabwe have recalled all-rounder Wessly Madhevere, while fast bowler Newman Nyamhuri returns after recovering from the niggle that ruled him out of the recent T20I series against Bangladesh.

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Tanaka Chivanga, who was brought into the squad as Nyamhuri's replacement for the Bangladesh series, has retained his place following his performances. The trio of Madhevere, Nyamhuri and debutant Tafadzwa Tsiga replace Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa and Tashinga Musekiwa in the squad, according to the Zimbabwe Cricket website.

India, meanwhile, head into the series looking to arrest a worrying slide in the shortest format. Despite entering the contest as the reigning T20 World Cup champions, the Men in Blue are winless in their last seven T20Is. They suffered back-to-back defeats against Ireland before enduring a 4-0 whitewash at the hands of England in the recently concluded five-match series, leaving them desperate to rediscover winning form in Harare.