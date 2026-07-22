Virat Kohli's Test retirement came too soon? 1983 World Cup-winning star says India made a 'mistake'

It has been more than a year since Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket, but India are still adjusting to life without one of the format's modern greats. The transition has brought its share of highs and lows, with Kohli's absence often felt in the middle order and on the field. His decision to step away continues to spark debate, as many believe he still had plenty to offer in the longest format. Kohli finished his Test career just short of the 10,000-run milestone, but that does little to diminish his legacy. As captain, he transformed India's approach to red-ball cricket, instilling an aggressive mindset and a belief that the team could win anywhere in the world. Under his leadership, India recorded several memorable overseas victories, including their historic first-ever Test series triumph in Australia, a landmark achievement that remains one of the defining moments in the country's Test history. Virat Kohli ended his captaincy career as India's most successful Test skipper (AFP)

Former India captain and 1983 World Cup-winning all-rounder Madan Lal believes Kohli retired from Test cricket too early, saying the batting great still had plenty to offer in the longest format. He also questioned the decision to remove Kohli as India's Test captain, suggesting a communication gap with the selectors may have led to an avoidable outcome.

“I do feel a little disappointed about Virat, as there was still a lot of Test cricket left in him. Virat gave Indian cricket a new direction. He brought aggression and showed the team how to win. But I don't know what happened with Virat. I don't know who the selector was at the time, but I think they made a mistake. He should have been allowed to continue as captain. That's my personal opinion. I believe there was some communication gap between them because, in my view, Virat could have continued as captain for another two or three years," Madan Lal said on the YouTube channel Kadak.

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Kohli stepped down as India's Test captain in early 2022, just weeks after being removed as the ODI skipper. Many believed his decision to relinquish the Test captaincy was influenced by the manner in which he was stripped of the ODI leadership.

“Kohli one of smartest cricketers ever” Madan also lavished praise on Kohli's cricketing intelligence, describing him as one of the smartest players he has ever seen and highlighting the former India captain's ability to read match situations and adapt his game to the team's needs.

“Virat is one of the smartest cricketers I have ever seen in my life. He reads the game, understands the situation, and thinks accordingly. If three wickets have already fallen, he knows it's his responsibility to bat in a way that takes the team to a score from where they can either fight or even win the match. Earlier, people used to say that Virat didn't bat quickly. It was never about batting fast. He reads the situation, understands the game, and plays according to what the team needs," he added.