Collagen, gummies, ashwagandha: Popping pills or wasting money? Medanta Gurugram doctors' useful guide on supplements

HT Health Talk: In a world obsessed with quick fixes, supplement aisles are overflowing with promises of glowing skin, endless energy, and stress relief. But behind the sleek packaging, how many of these pills actually deliver — and how many are just expensive hype? Also read | HT Health Talk: Bengaluru dietician answers all your burning questions about the right food for weight loss

In the latest edition of HT Health Talk, Hindustan Times put readers' questions about multivitamins, gummies, and herbal extracts directly to Dr Sushila Kataria, vice chairperson of internal medicine at Medanta Gurugram, and Dr Vaibhav K Gupta, associate director of internal medicine at Medanta Gurugram.

Here is their definitive guide on what to take, what to skip, and how to protect your health (and your wallet):

1. Are popular supplements like collagen and ashwagandha actually effective, or mostly just expensive hype? Some popular supplements do have evidence behind them, but they are not miracle products. Collagen peptides may modestly improve skin elasticity and hydration and can support joint health in some people, especially when combined with adequate protein and vitamin C. Ashwagandha has shown potential in reducing stress and anxiety and may improve sleep in certain individuals, but research is still evolving, and it is not suitable for everyone, including pregnant women and people with some thyroid or autoimmune conditions. The effectiveness of any supplement depends on the individual's health, dosage, and product quality. Supplements should complement — not replace — a balanced diet, healthy lifestyle, and medical advice. Also read | What is ashwagandha and what does it do? Here's all you need to know

2. Are gummy vitamins as effective as traditional tablets or pills, or are they mostly sugar? Gummy vitamins can be effective if they contain the stated amount of nutrients and are manufactured by a reputable company. They may improve adherence for people who dislike swallowing tablets. However, gummies often contain added sugars, sweeteners, flavourings, and sometimes lower levels of certain vitamins and minerals due to formulation limitations. Some nutrients may also degrade faster in gummy form. While they are not "just sugar," they should be treated as supplements rather than candy, and the recommended dose should never be exceeded. Choosing products that have been quality-tested is important regardless of the form.

3. Which supplements (if any) does a healthy adult actually need to take daily? Most healthy adults who consume a balanced diet do not require routine daily supplements. However, certain groups may benefit from targeted supplementation. Vitamin D may be recommended for people with limited sun exposure or confirmed deficiency. Vitamin B12 is important for strict vegetarians and vegans, while folic acid is essential for women planning pregnancy or who are pregnant. Calcium may be needed if dietary intake is inadequate, particularly in older adults. Rather than taking multiple supplements 'just in case', it is better to identify individual nutritional needs through dietary assessment and medical advice to avoid unnecessary or excessive intake.

4. Should someone get blood work done before taking basic vitamins like vitamin D or multivitamins? Routine blood tests are not always necessary before taking a standard multivitamin, particularly if it provides nutrients close to the recommended daily allowance. However, blood testing is advisable before taking high-dose supplements such as vitamin D, iron, or vitamin B12, especially if a deficiency is suspected or supplementation may be long-term. Both deficiency and excess can have health consequences. Testing allows healthcare providers to recommend the appropriate dose and duration of treatment. Rather than self-prescribing high-dose supplements based on symptoms alone, it is safer to identify the underlying cause through proper medical evaluation. Also read | Feeling tired all the time? Physician Dr Kunal Sood shares 5 supplements that can improve fatigue and low energy levels