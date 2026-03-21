Hyderabad neurologist shares the only supplements you actually need for strength training: Protein to vitamin D
Neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar identifies key supplements for strength training, including protein and creatine, while advising against unsafe options.
If you work out regularly, you probably also take supplements to support your strength training journey and maximise the gains you make at the gym. However, in the wellness noise created by so-called ‘health experts’ on social media, sometimes, people end up consuming things that do them more harm than good.
Also Read | Loved Dakota Johnson's killer body in Calvin Klein ad? Her trainer shares how the actor trained for the shoot
To clarify which supplements you should be taking and avoiding, Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, who goes by Hyderabad Doctor on social media, listed the supplements you actually need for strength training. Let's learn everything about them.
Which supplements should you take for strength training
Dr Sudhir shared a post on X on March 20 with the caption, “Supplements for strength training: What you actually need.” He divided the list of supplements into four categories: core, situational, not necessary for most/overhyped, and lastly, unsafe/potentially harmful. Here are the supplements listed in each category by the neurologist:
⦿ Core supplements
According to the neurologist, the supplements he listed in this category are evidence-backed and useful for most people, as they are most needed to aid muscle building.
1. Protein
The neurologist noted that if dietary intake is inadequate, one should take protein supplements. Options include whey or plant protein. “You should target 1.2 to 1.6 g of total protein per kg of your body weight every day,” Dr Sudhir suggested.
2. Creatine monohydrate
“It is one of the most studied supplements, which improves strength, power, and muscle mass. The recommended dose is 3 to 5 g per day,” the neurologist stated.
3. Vitamin D
According to him, vitamin D supplements are especially useful for those with low levels, which is very common in India.
4. Omega-3 fatty acids
Lastly, he recommended taking omega-3s, as they are useful for those with low dietary intake of fish and nuts.
⦿ Situational
According to Dr Sudhir, one should take the following supplements only when a deficiency is confirmed or in situational circumstances. They are:
1. Iron
2. Vitamin B12
3. Electrolytes: Useful in heavy sweating or during long workouts
4. Caffeine (pre-workout): May improve performance and endurance. Use cautiously, as it may cause sleep and anxiety issues in some.
⦿ Not necessary for most/overhyped
1. BCAAs: Take only if protein intake is adequate
2. Glutamine: Limited benefit for muscle gain
3. Testosterone boosters: Mostly ineffective and may be harmful
4. Fat burners: They have minimal benefit and are marketing-driven
⦿ Unsafe/potentially harmful
1. Anabolic steroids: According to the neurologist, these are associated with serious risks such as heart disease, liver damage, and infertility.
2. Unregulated pre-workouts: These may contain hidden stimulants, which can cause arrhythmias and anxiety. Dr Sudhir highlighted.
3. High-dose fat burners/thermogenics: They are associated with the risk of hypertension and stroke.
4. Excess protein: Taking more than 2 to 2.5 g/kg/day for long-term may be harmful. “There is no added benefit and may stress the kidneys in predisposed individuals,” Dr Sudhir warned.
5. Unknown herbal/muscle-building mixes: There is a risk of contamination, including heavy metals or steroids.
Lastly, the neurologist cautioned, “If your basics are right: diet, sleep, and progressive training, then just 2–3 supplements, such as protein, creatine, and vitamin D, are enough.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.