Longevity doctor shares 5 daily habits to reduce inflammation without supplements: Morning movement, deep sleep…

Taking to Instagram on March 8, Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert with an MD from Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, widely known as Dr Vass, shared five daily habits to turn off the body’s “alarm system” when it is not needed.

Acute inflammation is short-lived and works against sudden injury or illness. However, sometimes inflammation can persist even when the body is not in danger. This is known as chronic inflammation, in which the system that is supposed to protect the body ends up hurting it.

Inflammation is the body's natural response to illness, injury, or harmful foreign particles, such as germs. They can manifest in different ways, and as per the Cleveland Clinic website, can be categorised as acute and chronic.

1. Morning movement A brisk walk or mobility flow for 10 to 20 minutes within 30 to 60 minutes of waking up is extremely beneficial in calming inflammation. The benefits of the habit include:

Lower cortisol levels

Stabilised blood sugar

Reduced inflammatory cytokines Performing the activity outside in the morning sun further helps to improve the circadian alignment.

2. Gentle fasting window According to Dr Vass, there is no need to aggressively fast to get health benefits. Allowing the body to stay without food for seven to twelve hours provides the following benefits:

Reduce oxidative stress

Improve insulin sensitivity

Activate natural autophagy (cell cleanup) One can slowly get into the habit of fasting, shared Dr Vass. A good way to start is to stop eating three hours before bedtime.

3. Controlled cold or heat stress Dr Vass recommended controlled cold or heat stress exposure three to five times per week. Cold exposure can involve contrast showers, while heat exposure can be from an infrared sauna.

The exposures activate hormetic stress, which is short, healthy stress bursts that help:

Lower CRP

Boost mitochondrial function

Reduce chronic inflammation It is not just about detox, but a stronger recovery, noted the physician.

4. Prioritise deep sleep When it comes to recovery, the importance of sleep cannot be overstated. “Your immune system performs its anti-inflammatory work while you sleep,” stated Dr Vass.

Therefore, deep sleep, especially during the period between 10pm and 2am, is of vital importance.

Poor sleep leads to elevated C-reactive protein levels, insulin resistance, and slower recovery. Deep sleep can be tracked and aided with light, food, and nervous system cues.

5. Calm the nervous system daily It is essential to voluntarily calm the nervous system every day. If the body is calm, the alarm system is not likely to go off without a good reason.

Chronic fight-or-flight mode leads to chronic inflammation, shared DR Vass. To lower cortisol and reduce inflammatory cytokines, he suggested performing the following for five to ten minutes every day:

Breathwork

Nature

Gratitude

Stillness Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.