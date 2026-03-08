Can basic skin care products present cancer risk? Raipur oncologist with 25 years experience explains

He stressed the fact that a particular chemical can be singled out from almost any product which might present a risk. However, details such as the chemical's concentration in the product and the level at which it becomes harmful to humans matter. He divided everyday skincare products into two groups, as follows.

Taking to Instagram on March 8, Dr Jayesh Sharma, Raipur-based oncologist with over 25 years of experience, explained if there is any truth to the claim that everyday cosmetic products can cause cancer .

While there is truth to some of them that deserve more attention, there is also a lot of misinformation that is being spread via social media platforms as a cheap ploy to grab attention. And it is often successful, as people start getting worried about using everyday products.

With cancer diagnoses becoming increasingly commonplace in societies, the fearmongering about probable carcinogens has simultaneously increased.

1. Products that are rinsed off Cosmetic products such as shampoo, soap, hair and body wash are applied and washed off almost immediately. Since the products do not stay in contact with the skin for a long period of time, they do not present any risk of cancer.

If anyone is claiming that these products can be carcinogens, they are spreading completely fake information, claimed Dr Sharma.

2. Leave-on products Moisturisers: Moisturisers are usually applied to the skin and kept for hours on end. Some of them contain the compound paraben, which presents a theoretical risk of disrupting hormone balance.

However, Dr Sharma highlighted that the risk is only “theoretical” because it is yet to be proven in any study that the concentration of parabens found in moisturisers can have any effect on humans.

“Nevertheless, if you have a very strong family history of breast cancer, or if you are afraid in general, then there are paraben-free products available in the market that you can use,” he stated. “However, 99.9 percent of people are not at risk from the substance.”

Perfumes and deodorants: Perfumes and deodorants are also left on the body for a long period of time. They often contain a group of compounds called phthalates, which, if absorbed through the skin, can cause hormonal disruption.

However, no risk has been proven in humans as of yet. But those who experience PCOS may avoid the product, noted Dr Sharma.

He added that while deodorants are essential in the tropical climate, perfumes are not, and one can use them on clothes instead of on the body to further reduce any probable risk.

Fairness creams: Fairness creams present a true risk of cancer, cautioned Dr Sethi. The products are known to have mercury, which is harmful for overall health, as well as steroids, which are not good for our skin.

“Frankly, we do not need them at all,” noted the senior cancer surgeon. “We are just different shades of wheatish complexion, and all shades are beautiful.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.