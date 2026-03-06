Googling symptoms and panicking about cancer? Oncologist debunks 4 common myths: ‘Not caused by high blood sugar…’

HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Kartik Krishnan, a surgical oncologist at the Head Neck Cancer Institute of India, who helped debunk the common myths that oncologists often end up hearing while treating cancer patients. He reminded that any search engine or anything found online is not a replacement for an in-person doctor consultation.

But it is important to cut through the noise and take a step back to separate facts from half-truths. Cancer requires awareness, but not panic. Understanding what is medically accurate and what is simply a myth can make a crucial difference in how people seek help. Unnecessary panic may even cause some delay in medical help due to pure terror.

Anytime someone encounters a concerning or slightly unusual symptom, many immediately hop on the internet, googling the signs. But more often than not, anxiety surges when a simple headache is linked to something as serious as cancer , or when every other person on social media claims carcinogenic content in common everyday foods. It is natural to feel worried and fall into the rabbit hole of overthinking and spiralling. ALSO READ: Oncologist explains how even ‘1 drink a day’ can slowly increase your risk of oral cancer; shares early warning signs

Sugar, time and again, has been demonised, urging for a blanket ban on sugar, as it would help fight cancer by starving it. Here's where it is wrongly interpreted. The oncologist explained why it makes no clinical sense, “Cancer is not caused by high blood sugar, and neither does sugar feed cancer. Like all healthy cells in our body, the cancer cells too consume glucose (sugar) to remain metabolically active, thus cutting off sugar when not necessary will weaken the human body.”

2. The biopsy myth: ‘Surgery spreads the disease’ A biopsy is a test which the doctors ask for to ascertain cancer risk. Dr Krishnan explained, “A biopsy is the removal of a small amount of tissue (sample) from a suspicious area to be evaluated under a microscope, it can also help doctors decide the right course of treatment if cancer is detected.” But the myth associated with this test is that a biopsy spreads cancer. How much of it is true? “While there is an extremely small number of cases where biopsies can dislodge cancer cells, the possibility of it spreading cancer is extremely low," the oncologist dispelled the doubt. In fact, not getting a biopsy when required is even more dangerous.

3. The ‘natural’ myth: ‘Herbal remedies are safer’ There is a common belief that anything labelled as ‘natural’ automatically means it is healthy. If an ingredient or remedy is rooted in herbs or natural sources, many people assume it is safer or better for the body. This perception is also seen for cancer treatment. However, the oncologist called this notion unscientific, refuting claims that natural remedies can act as a ‘non-toxic’ treatment for cancer. “There is no ‘non-toxic’ alternative to curing cancer. No herb, spice, or diet alone can cure cancer,” the oncologist firmly voiced.

Something even more alarming? Some of these natural remedies can actually interfere with the working of life-saving drugs, rendering them less effective or, in some cases, more toxic.

4. The genetic risk myth: ‘It does not run in my family’ Many believe that the risk of cancer largely stems from genetic factors, which can create a false sense of reassurance. The oncologist recalled hearing things from patients like: “No one in my family had cancer, so I'm safe."

But he disclosed a reality that challenges this assumption. "In reality, only 5 per cent to 10 per cent of cancers are hereditary. The vast majority (90 per cent+) are caused by lifestyle, environmental factors, and random genetic mutations that occur as we age.”

While you may have internet at your disposal, providing you with information at the click of a finger, the oncologist advised it should not be the first resort for medical advice. It is better to visit a doctor if one faces any worrying symptoms.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.