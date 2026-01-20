Lifestyle coach says protein obsession in India is causing inflammation, blood sugar spikes; lists 3 harmful ingredients

When it comes to eating healthy, the importance of protein is highlighted by all and sundry. However, becoming obsessed with the macronutrient may come at a high price, according to integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho. Protein supplements may often have ingredients that negatively affect health. (Unsplash)

Also Read | Measuring ‘toxic masculinity’: Scientists’ attempt to quantify the term hints at which group fits the worst profile

Taking to Instagram on January 19, Luke claimed that focusing exclusively on protein is likely increasing the risk of inflammation, poor gut health, and spiking blood sugar levels among Indians. What one may consume to build muscles may result in increasing body fat instead.

“We’re all obsessed with hitting the magic protein number,” observed Luke. “It’s like the holy grail for muscle, energy and cellular repair. But in the rush to chug shakes and devour ‘high protein’ bars and snacks… Most of you are completely blind to the garbage ingredients hiding in them.”

He went on to list three ingredients that are commonly found in high-protein snacks that are “quietly sabotaging” our bodies.