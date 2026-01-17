In a post shared in November 2025, the fitness influencer shared a video with the caption, “When I stopped obsessing about PROTEIN and started focusing on these 5 things...I lost 20 pounds in 3 Months.” Here’s what actually moved the needle:

Weight loss coach Vimal Rajput died exactly the opposite. Instead of obsessing over protein , she followed 5 steps to attain optimum health. The result? She lost 20 pounds (approximately 9 kg) in 3 months.

Protein is often credited as a key nutrient that supports weight loss and fat burning. However, too much of anything is bad, and that is exactly what has happened with protein, with people obsessing over consuming it in their meals without following the general recommended dietary allowance, which is a modest 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight.

1. Habits > perfection According to the weight loss coach, she stopped chasing perfect days and focused on daily actions. “Stay consistent, stay disciplined, and be patient (good things take time), the faster you lose weight, the faster it comes back on,” she cautioned.

2. Meal timing Next, she gave her body a structure to follow: “3 meals a day, no late-night snacking, and 12 hours overnight fast (7 PM - 7 AM).” As per a repost shared by Instituto de Salud Global de Barcelona, keeping a longer overnight fast and eating an early breakfast may be associated with a lower body mass index. Moreover, to keep weight in check, it is not only important to consider what we eat, but also when we eat.

3. Real hydration Next, she did not just drink more water; she tracked it, too. “80-100 oz (2-3 litres) daily, 1 glass before meals, and added electrolytes (especially low carbs).”

4. Sleep + recovery Weight loss after 40-50 requires quality rest, according to Vimal. She suggests:

7-8 hours a night

No screens 1 hour before bed

Consistent sleep/walk time 5. Daily walking and weight training: Lastly, she moved more and lifted more weight while trying to lose weight. “Using heavier weights with great form and technique. If it’s too heavy, you will cheat,” she suggested. She also recommended 30+ minutes of daily walking, 8-10k steps per day, and, lastly, lower stress levels, as they boost fat burning.

In the end, she cautioned, “Don’t starve. Don’t overtrain. Start with these 5 shifts and watch your body change.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.