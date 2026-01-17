Gastroenterologist says ‘amla is India’s most overlooked superfood’ that quietly supports heart health, blood sugar

In the video, Dr Vatsya noted that amla is often overlooked, but it ‘quietly supports immunity, heart health, digestion, blood sugar balance, and skin strength through its natural antioxidants and vitamin C.’ He added, “Just one or two a day can make a difference. Start adding amla to your routine today and experience consistent, long-term wellness from within.”

Highlighting the extensive nutritional profile of amla, the gastroenterologist emphasised how the fruit's antioxidant properties safeguard the heart by managing cholesterol and maintaining healthy arteries. Furthermore, he noted that it is great for digestive function, gut health, blood sugar control, and even improving skin hydration, hair strength, and joint flexibility.

Also Read | Dino Morea shows off his killer biceps at 50 and how he trains for them in a new fitness post. Watch videos

Indian gooseberry, or amla, is one of India's most overlooked yet scientifically proven superfoods. This is what Dr Shubham Vatsya claims in his most recent Instagram video, posted on January 15. The gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj, with over 10 years of experience, listed many benefits of including amla in your daily diet. Let's find out what they are:

Here are the many benefits the gastroenterologist lists in the video:

1. Immunity It strengthens the immune system and protects the body from seasonal infections.

2. Heart health It contains antioxidants that prevent the oxidation of LDL cholesterol, protecting the arteries and supporting long-term heart health.

3. Gut health For digestive health, amla soothes the gut lining and improves bile flow.

4. Digestion It naturally calms acidity, heaviness, and sluggish digestion.

5. Blood sugar control Amla is also effective at controlling blood sugar levels because it slows carbohydrate absorption, reducing post-meal sugar spikes.

6. Collagen production Additionally, the vitamin C present in amla supports collagen production, making it beneficial for addressing winter dryness, joint stiffness, and hair weakness.

Lastly, suggesting the best quantity for consumption, Dr Vatsya noted that for better health and immunity, one should have one to two amla fruits daily.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.