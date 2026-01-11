Yoga expert Akshar shares 10 yoga poses to boost blood circulation and support arthritis, cholesterol and digestion

Healthy blood circulation plays a crucial role in keeping the body fit and active. It ensures that oxygen and nutrients reach every organ, muscle, and joint efficiently while helping remove waste products from the body. When circulation slows down, it can contribute to fatigue, joint stiffness, digestive issues, poor metabolism, and even problems like high cholesterol or arthritis, especially in cold weather. Long sitting hours, stress, and lack of movement often worsen this issue. However, according to yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, regular yoga practice helps stimulate blood flow, reduce inflammation, and support overall vitality. Simple yoga practices to improve circulation, energy, and digestion. (Adobe Stock)

10 yoga poses to improve blood circulation naturally

1. Tadasana (Mountain pose)

This simple standing pose improves posture and activates blood flow throughout the body. It also enhances balance and increases oxygen supply to tissues. How to perform it:

Stand straight with feet together.

Distribute weight evenly on both feet.

Lift arms overhead and interlock fingers.

Stretch the spine upward.

Breathe deeply for 20–30 seconds.

2. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-facing dog pose)

“This inverted pose improves circulation to the brain and upper body while relieving stiffness in the legs and spine,” Akshar tells Health Shots. How to perform it:

Come onto hands and knees.

Lift hips upward, forming an inverted V.

Keep heels moving toward the floor.

Press palms firmly into the mat.

Hold for 5–8 breaths.

3. Vrikshasana (Tree pose)

Tree pose enhances balance and improves blood flow to the legs, supporting joint strength and stability. How to perform it:

Stand tall on one leg.

Place the other foot on the calf or thigh.

Join palms at chest.

Focus on a fixed point.

Hold for 20–30 seconds.

4. Virabhadrasana II (Warrior II pose)

This pose improves circulation to the legs and hips while building stamina and strength. How to perform it:

Step feet wide apart.

Bend the front knee.

Extend arms parallel to the floor.

Gaze over the front hand.

Hold for several breaths.

5. Trikonasana (Triangle pose)

"Triangle pose improves circulation in the spine and abdomen while aiding digestion and flexibility," explains Akshar. How to perform it:

Stand with feet wide apart.

Bend sideways to reach the shin.

Rest one hand on your foot and one reaching toward the sky.

Hold and breathe.

Also read: New to yoga? Habuild co-founder Saurabh Bothra shares 10 easy, beginner-friendly yoga asanas to start your journey

6. Viparita Karani (Legs up the wall pose)

This gentle inversion improves venous circulation and reduces swelling in the legs while calming the nervous system. How to perform it:

Lie on your back near a wall.

Lift legs up against the wall.

Relax your arms by your side.

Close your eyes and breathe.

Stay for 3–5 minutes.

7. Vajrasana (Thunderbolt pose)

Vajrasana improves blood flow to the digestive organs and supports better digestion and metabolism. How to perform it:

Kneel and sit back on heels.

Keep your spine straight.

Place hands on thighs.

Breathe slowly.

Hold for 1–2 minutes.

8. Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend)

This pose improves circulation to abdominal organs and helps reduce stress and stiffness. How to perform it:

Sit with legs extended.

Inhale and raise arms.

Exhale and fold forward.

Reach toward your feet.

Hold gently.

9. Chair pose (Utkatasana)

Chair pose stimulates circulation in the lower body and strengthens muscles, boosting energy levels. How to perform it:

Stand tall and bend your knees as if sitting.

Raise arms overhead.

Keep chest lifted.

Hold for a few breaths.

10. Kapalbhati Pranayama

Akshar states, "This breathing technique improves circulation, boosts metabolism, and supports digestion and cholesterol management." How to perform it:

Sit comfortably with your spine straight.

Inhale normally.

Exhale forcefully through the nose.

Keep inhalation passive.

Practice for 1–2 minutes.

Akshar suggests that, along with these yoga poses and pranayama, meditation can also be one of the best remedies for poor blood circulation!

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)