Dino Morea shows off his killer biceps at 50 and how he trains for them in a new fitness post. Watch videos

Taking to Instagram on January 16, Dino talked about his fitness levels and how he consistently works on his physique to look incredible even at 50. He also posted videos of himself working out at the gym and pictures showing off his gains. Let's take a look:

However, his swoonworthy physique didn't happen overnight. The actor consistently worked on his health and fitness to achieve that muscular physique. Now, at 50, he still remains consistent.

Dino Morea has been on the good-looking list for so long that it's easy to forget he is one of India's OG supermodels . The actor and model's ticket to fame began when he won the Gladrags Manhunt Contest, which meant he had the looks and physique for the silver screen.

Inside Dino Morea's fitness routine The first clip shows Dino doing seated cable rows that target the muscles in your upper back and also the latissimus dorsi: a muscle on the outer side of the chest wall, according to the Mayo Clinic. This exercise helps improve your posture and protect your shoulders.

Another clip shows the actor doing weighted dips, a challenging exercise that strengthens the chest, shoulders, triceps, and the entire core. Like bodyweight dips, where you perform the movement by grabbing a pair of parallel bars, suspending yourself in the air, descending by bending your elbows, and pressing yourself up. In weighted dips, you tie a weight around your waist to increase the difficulty.

Apart from the clips, Dino also shared a few after-workout selfies and pictures of him flexing and showing off the progress he made at the gym.

‘What I put in my body is very important to me…’ Meanwhile, in the caption, Dino emphasised the importance of healthy living and how he is very conscious of what he eats. The actor wrote, “Healthy living, wellness, fitness of the mind and body are some of the disciplines I have maintained for many years and continue to do so. What I put in my body/consume is very important to me, including a fun binge cheat day or two.” The actor also announced that he has been working with some really good nutrition specialists to develop products that enhance healthier living.

