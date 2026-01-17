Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares 3 supplements you should take for your heart health and longevity

Discussing the 3 supplements that help improve your cardiovascular health, Dr London highlights omega-3 fatty acids for managing blood fat levels, magnesium for its role in regulating blood pressure and cardiac rhythm, and CoQ10 for potentially improving heart performance. Here's everything you need to know about these supplements before consulting your doctor and beginning the course:

While keeping the above steps in mind can help keep your heart healthy, you can also boost your cardiovascular health by taking certain supplements. In a video shared on January 17, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with over 25 years of experience, identified three key supplements that may enhance heart function and longevity.

Your heart is the most important organ of your body. Therefore, it is important that you take care of it by maintaining a healthy diet , engaging in regular exercise, and avoiding unhealthy lifestyle practices such as smoking, drinking, and more.

1. Omega-3 The first supplement Dr London suggested is omega-3s. According to him, omega-3s can help control triglyceride levels, and they're part of every cell membrane. “The data clearly shows, especially if your levels are low, that by supplementing, you can drastically reduce your cardiovascular risk,” he added.

2. CoQ10 Explaining the benefits of taking CoQ10, Dr London said, “This one is not quite as broadly applicable because the studies were done in heart failure patients, but the trend is very positive when it comes to heart function. In addition, in some patients, adding it to statin therapy can lessen side effects.”

3. Magnesium Lastly, the surgeon suggested taking magnesium. He explains that magnesium is one of the most common electrolyte abnormalities that we see, as it “relaxes smooth muscle, so it can help with blood pressure control.” In addition, magnesium is also critical for the electrical system of the heart.

Lastly, Dr London cautioned that while these nutrients offer biological advantages, they cannot replace the foundational benefits of healthy living in improving cardiac health and longevity. He said, “These things may give you a slight edge in the right direction. But the real benefit comes from doing the work. A whole foods diet, regular exercise, and a solid sleep hygiene program.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.