Cancer surgeon explains how snacking can be part of a healthy diet; lists 5 guilt-free snacks to enjoy

Snacking is an important part of the daily diet, and is usually associated with energy-dense and nutrient-poor foods. Roasted makhana is one of the best snacks to have between meals, according to Dr Sharma.(Shutterstock)

According to a study published in Elsevier in 2016, snacks contribute to nearly one-third of daily energy intake in modern society.

However, the negative image of the meal can and should be changed, argues Dr Jayesh Sharma, Raipur-based cancer surgeon.

Sharing on Instagram on December 19, the oncologist explained how we can properly incorporate snacking into our diet so that it supports our fitness goals.

What are snacks?

Dr Sharma described snacks as a bridge between two proper meals. It is a light food that we eat at a time when we are feeling a tinge of hunger, and realise that it will turn into full-blown pangs soon.

However, the operative word in the description is “light,” he highlighted. The metaphorical bridge between the two meals is a weak wooden bridge that should not be burdened with heavy items.

Choosing the right snack

When it comes to picking a healthy snack, we must remember that we need steady energy. As such, sugary foods are not ideal.

“Sudden spikes in blood sugar levels include steep drops, which means we get hungry faster, and get stuck (in a loop),” explained Dr Sharma.

“So to keep the stomach full, snacks should have high amounts of protein and fibre. And it should not be ultra-processed food.”

In most cases, if a food can be consumed directly after opening a packet, that should not be considered healthy. This kind of food includes biscuits and chips.

The doctor did acknowledge that an important “principle” of snacking is that it should be a bit tasty, and went on to provide a list of foods that fit the bill.

Examples of healthy and tasty snack foods

Chickpeas (chana) with jaggery - A nutritious and healthy snack, the quantity of chickpeas should be much higher than jaggery to balance out the latter’s high calorie content.

Roasted makhana - An excellent guilt-free snack that can be had in small amounts at a time.

Sprouts salad - Sprouts and namkeen, sprinkled with chaat masala and a squeeze of lemon, is another favourite of Dr Sharma.

Roti roll - Roti, sabzi, and a bit of salad tastes much better when it comes in this form, the oncologist argued.

Idli with coconut chutney

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.