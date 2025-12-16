London-based doctor shows how to cook pasta with everyday ingredients for a healthy, protein and fibre-rich meal

When it comes to comfort food, pasta ranks high in the upper echelons of the food world. A well-prepared pasta dish is filling for both the tummy and the heart. Dr Rupy Aujla shares pasta recipe that is beneficial for gut health. (Pexel)

But what if pasta can become an excellent choice for gut health as well? To answer this question, Dr Rupy Aujla, London-based doctor specialising in General Practice and Emergency Medicine, took to Instagram on November 30 to share his own recipe.

The dish uses ingredients that are usually readily available in the kitchen storage and the freezer, and “delivers 4 portions of veg in one bowl, along with 32g of protein and 21g of fibre.”

Ingredients (and their benefits) for spinach and peas pasta:

200g shallot, finely diced (offers prebiotic benefits and anti-inflammatory chemicals like allicin)

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil (helps soothe inflammation)

160g frozen peas (adds fibre)

160g frozen broad beans (adds fibre and protein)

2 tsp fennel seeds (offers anti-inflammatory benefits)

1 tsp dried oregano (offers anti-inflammatory benefits)

½ tsp chilli flakes (offers anti-inflammatory benefits)

200 - 300ml veg stock

120g lentil pasta

10g basil, torn

20g pistachios, chopped

160g frozen spinach (thawed, squeezed) (Rich in magnesium, vitamin K, folate)

20g parmesan, grated

Method of preparation:

Add the oil to a pan on medium heat and add the shallots. Cook for 7-8 minutes until sweet and lightly coloured. Then add the peas, broad beans and spinach with the fennel, oregano, chilli and plenty of seasoning. Cook for another 2-3 minutes. Add the stock to the pan and bring to a simmer for 5 minutes. Start with a small amount of stock and add more as needed. There should be enough stock for the mixture to blend easily once in the blender. Pour 2/3 of the mixture into a bullet blender and blend into a smooth consistency. Continue to simmer the remaining mixture in the pan on low to medium heat. Meanwhile, boil the pasta until cooked al dente. Add the cooked pasta to the pan with the remaining ingredients, add the blended sauce and stir together. Allow to cook for a further 1-2 minutes until the pasta has absorbed some of the sauce. Finish with the basil leaves, grated cheese, pistachios, a touch of chilli flakes and an extra drizzle of olive oil.

