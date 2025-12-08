AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist explains how including mushrooms in your diet can boost immunity, support gut health

Mushrooms are a nutrient-dense, low-calorie food that is often used as a meat substitute because of their umami flavour. Its popularity across cuisines makes people naturally curious about whether it is a simple source of necessary nutrients or if there are allied health benefits. Incorporating mushrooms in our diet helps boost the gut immune axis, believes Dr. Sethi. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, took to Instagram on December 7 to share why we should happily incorporate more mushrooms in our diet.

Benefits of including mushrooms in diet

While edible mushrooms form a small sub-section of the kingdom fungi, they are of wide varieties such as Cremini, Portobello, Porcini, Shitake, Oyster, Chanterelle, Enoki, Maitake, Reishi, and Morel.

Among them, Shitake, Maitake and Reshi are packed with beta-glucan that trains our immune systems to “recognise abnormal cells early,” said Dr Sethi in his post.

“They also contain selenium, which protects your DNA from oxidative stress,” he continued. “From a gut perspective, mushrooms act like natural prebiotics, feeding beneficial bacteria that calm inflammation throughout your body.”

The doctor advised adding mushrooms to stir-fries and soups along with garlic to create a synergy to support the gut immune axis.

What is the nutritional value of mushrooms?

Cremini mushrooms are among the most commonly available mushrooms in kitchens across the globe. One cup of cremini mushrooms contains the following nutrients:

Calories: 15

Protein: 2.2 grams

Fat: 0.1 grams

Carbohydrates: 3.7 grams

Fibre: 0.5 grams

Sugar: 1.5 grams

It also serves as an excellent source of micronutrients like selenium, copper, thiamin, magnesium, and phosphorus.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.