Skin lacking its glow this winter? Nutritionist shares skin-boosting soup recipe to restore natural radiance

If winter has left your skin feeling dry, flaky and dull, it might be time to look beyond just your skincare shelf. When cold air, heaters and endless cups of coffee leave your skin dry, flaky and lack-lustre, no amount of layering serums can fully fix it. Because real radiance doesn’t just come from what you apply - it comes from what you eat. The right, skin-loving foods can quietly work their magic from within, helping you reclaim that soft, hydrated, dewy winter glow. Try out Khushi's recipe to get glowing skin this winter!(instagram/@nutritionwith_khushi)

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and diabetes educator, has shared her go-to recipe that holds the secret to healthy, glowing skin in winters. In an Instagram video shared on December 7, the nutritionist breaks down her creamy masoor dal, carrot and pumpkin soup recipe, explains its skin-boosting benefits, and recommends having a bowl daily for fresh, radiant skin during the colder months.

Main ingredients

½ cup masoor dal (red lentils)

1 medium carrot, chopped

1 cup pumpkin, chopped

2½-3 cups water

Salt and black pepper (to taste)

Tadka ingredients

1 tbsp ghee

½ tsp jeera (cumin seeds)

6-8 curry leaves

1 inch ginger, finely chopped

3-4 garlic cloves, chopped

Finish with: 1 tsp white butter and fresh coriander

Method

Pressure cook: Add dal, veggies, salt, and water to a pressure cooker. Cook for three to four whistles until soft. Blend: Blitz the mixture into a smooth, creamy consistency. Temper: Heat ghee in a pan. Add jeera, then sauté curry leaves, ginger, and garlic until golden and aromatic. Combine: Pour the sizzling tadka over the soup and mix. Serve: Top with a dollop of white butter and fresh coriander leaves.

Skin benefits

Khushi breaks down how each ingredient in the soup contributes to healthier, glowing skin.

Carrots and pumpkins are rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A - essentially providing a natural form of retinol.

vitamin A - essentially providing a natural form of retinol. Masoor dal or red lentils are loaded with zinc for natural collagen support.

Ghee and white butter act as healthy fats that nourish the skin from within, preventing dryness and restoring a healthy glow.

Curry leaves are antioxidant powerhouses with anti-inflammatory benefits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.