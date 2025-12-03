Want that bridal glow this wedding season? Nutritionist shares 5 foods to boost collagen and skin radiance

With wedding season in full swing, everyone - whether you’re the bride, a bridesmaid or simply attending - wants that lit-from-within glow. While skincare and makeup can help, the real secret to radiant, dewy skin starts much deeper. The good news? Your plate holds the answer. Nourishing your body with the right foods can boost collagen, balance hormones and brighten your complexion naturally, giving you that effortless bridal radiance from within. Try out Khushi's recommendations and see the difference!(Unsplash)

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and diabetes educator, has shared five essential foods to add to your diet this wedding season to help you achieve healthy, glowing, bridal-ready skin. In an Instagram video posted on December 2, the nutritionist breaks down how these superfoods work from within to boost collagen, improve gut health, and give you that natural radiance before your big day, because “the secret to that bridal glow isn’t just makeup, it’s what’s on your plate.”

1. Avocados

Avocados are packed with healthy omega-3 fatty acids and skin-loving vitamins, and make for a nutritious and tasty breakfast option. According to Khushi, “Avocados are super rich in healthy fats and vitamin E, which gives you that natural dewy look. Have it with scrambled eggs or paneer on sourdough bread for breakfast.”

2. Kiwis and guavas

Both kiwis and guavas are great for your skin because they are loaded with vitamin C. Khushi explains, “Both of them are super rich in vitamin C. They can brighten up your skin tone and also boost your immunity.” She recommends having them as a mid-morning or evening snack.

3. Goji berries + chia seeds

Khushi states that having goji berries with chia seeds will not only brighten your skin tone by boosting collagen production, but it is the ultimate detox combo. She recommends, “Just soak goji berries and chia seeds overnight and have them first thing in the morning with warm water and lemon juice.”

4. Greek yoghurt

The nutritionist recommends adding Greek yoghurt for its gut-friendly benefits. She explains that it supports digestion, promotes better gut health, and in turn contributes to healthier, glowing skin.

5. Brazilian nuts

Brazil nuts contribute to hormonal balance - a key factor in promoting clearer, healthier skin. According to the nutritionist, “Just eating two Brazilian nuts a day will help you achieve glowing skin, stronger immunity and hormonal balance.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.