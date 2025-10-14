Mumbai nutritionist says eating just 3 pieces of this nut can improve brain and heart: ‘Great source of omega-3s and…’

Small dietary changes can make a big difference to your overall health - and adding nuts and seeds is one of the simplest ways to do so. Among them, walnuts stand out as a powerhouse of nutrients known to support heart, brain, and gut health. Packed with healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants, they’re an easy yet effective addition to your daily diet. Read more to discover which nut it is, and its health benefits.(Unsplash)

Deepsikha Jain, a UK-trained nutritionist with a Master’s in Global Public Health Nutrition and a certified National Diabetes Educator, has revealed the remarkable health benefits of consuming walnuts everyday. In an Instagram video posted on October 12, the nutritionist highlights that eating just three walnuts a day can not only reduce inflammation but also boost heart and brain function.

Deepsikha shared the video with the caption - “Walnuts are very powerful nuts which help you build a healthier heart and gut. The skin also has so much fibre and polyphenols. Soak them prior and eat up to 3-4 walnuts daily.” She explains the benefits as follows:

Anti-inflammatory

According to Deepsikha, walnuts are rich in ellagitannins - powerful anti-inflammatory compounds that can help combat inflammation and support overall health. In addition to that, she also mentions that they contain fibres that help improve gut health.

Boosts brain function

The nutritionist highlights, “Eating walnuts can actually boost your brain function because they are a great source of omega-3s and polyphenols that can improve cognitive function, memory, and even reduce the chances of neurodegenerative diseases.”

Improves heart health

Deepsikha explains that walnuts can significantly improve your lipid profile, thereby supporting better heart health. They help lower LDL and harmful cholesterol levels while also regulating blood pressure, contributing to a stronger, healthier heart.

