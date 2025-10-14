Dietitian with 28 years experience shares 5 nutrition tips for breastfeeding mothers: Fibre-rich foods, six small meals

The right diet is as important for a woman after childbirth as it is before and during pregnancy. This is necessary not just for the mother's health, but also for the growth and development of the baby. Breastmilk provides essential nutrients, antibodies, and protective compounds that help babies fight common illnesses. That makes it essential for lactating women to focus on their nutritional intake, says a dietitian. Follow these nutrition tips for lactating mothers to boost infant health(Adobe Stock)

What is the importance of breastfeeding?

Breastmilk is especially designed for newborns. It provides all the nutrition they need for the first six months of life. Even after that, breast milk can supply up to half of a child’s dietary needs during their first year. Breastfeeding also benefits mothers in many ways, including:

Faster postpartum recovery: Nursing can help mothers recover more quickly post-birth by assisting the uterus in returning to its pre-pregnancy size.

Reduced risk of chronic diseases: "Engaging in breastfeeding lowers the likelihood," Dr Tirupati Ramalakshmi, dietician from Hyderabad-based Vasavi Hospitals, tells Health Shots.

Enhanced emotional bonding: The act of breastfeeding helps forge a profound emotional connection between mother and child, boosting both mental health and well-being.

Diet tips for lactating mothers

To meet the nutritional needs of both mother and child, a balanced diet is important. Dr Ramalakshmi recommends the following key points:

1. Hydration

Mothers should aim to consume 2 to 3 litre of fluids daily, which can come from various sources, including water, soups, milk, and buttermilk.

2. Meal frequency

Instead of sticking to two or three large meals, six small, frequent meals are recommended to help maintain energy levels and promote steady milk production.

3. Nutritional composition

A fibre-rich diet is highly encouraged as it helps prevent constipation, supports digestion, and provides sustained energy. Consume foods such as oatmeal, brown rice, beans, lentils, sweet potatoes, leafy greens, and berries. Furthermore, food hygiene cannot be overlooked. Make sure the food you consume is home-cooked and the raw vegetables used are well-washed.

4. Moderation of certain foods

While focusing on healthy eating, it's important that highly processed foods, fried snacks, sugary drinks, and overly spicy dishes are consumed in moderation. Alcohol and smoking should be strictly avoided, and caffeine intake must remain low due to its potential effects on breastfeeding infants.

5. Essential food groups

Nutritionist emphasises the inclusion of diverse food groups to ensure adequate nutrient intake for lactating mothers:

Proteins: Essential for recovery and milk production, proteins should be sourced from dairy (milk, yoghurt, paneer), eggs, lean meats, pulses, legumes, and soy-based products.

Whole grains: Include brown rice, whole wheat, and other cereals to maintain energy levels and support overall health.

Fruits and vegetables: Opt for seasonal and fresh varieties to maximise vitamin and mineral intake.

Healthy fats: Incorporate nuts, seeds, and healthy oils into your diet to provide essential fatty acids that support overall health and well-being.

Different methods may be necessary for mothers with varying health conditions.

Underweight mothers: These mothers need to focus on increasing calorie and protein intake to gain the necessary weight for healthy lactation.

Overweight mothers: "Instead of significant calorie restriction, these mothers are advised to concentrate on balanced nutrition rather than drastically limiting their food intake", shares the dietitian.

Vegetarian diets: Since many vegetarians may lack vitamin B12, it is essential to ensure adequate intake through fortified foods or dietary supplements.

How to increase breastmilk supply?

Mothers who want to increase their milk supply can benefit from certain foods known as galactagogues. These foods include:

Whole grains , Such as oats, are known to promote lactation.

Herbs and spices: Fenugreek and fennel are two examples known for their lactogenic properties.

Leafy greens: Providing necessary vitamins and minerals essential for both the mother and child.

Aromatics: Garlic is not only beneficial for health but also enhances milk production.

Nuts and seeds: Rich in healthy fats and proteins.

Pulses and paneer: Offering substantial protein content vital for breastfeeding mothers.

Dr Ramalakshmi emphasises the importance of a balanced diet and recommends a high-fibre diet for at least six months to maintain maternal health and support lactation. Supplements, such as calcium, may be necessary if dietary intake is insufficient, especially for mothers who may not receive enough sunlight for vitamin D synthesis.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any questions about a medical condition.)