Nutritionist shares 5 foods every woman over 50 should include in their diet to promote post-menopausal health

As women age, particularly after 50, maintaining overall health and wellbeing becomes increasingly important. Post-menopausal changes can affect immunity, heart health, gut function, and hormone balance, but simple additions to the daily diet can make a meaningful difference. According to Deepsikha, beetroots are good for women over 50.

Deepsikha Jain, a UK-trained nutritionist with a Master’s in Global Public Health Nutrition and a certified National Diabetes Educator, shares five essential foods every woman over 50 should add to her diet - advice worth passing on to your mom. In an Instagram video posted on September 26, the nutritionist highlights foods that support overall health in post-menopausal women - boosting immunity, strengthening gut health, and promoting better wellbeing.

Kalonji

According to Deepsikha, kalonji not only helps reduce inflammation and builds immunity but also reduces the chances of arthritis in women over 50. Moreover, kalonji may help ease menopausal symptoms like hot flashes and mood swings, offering comfort and hormonal balance during this transitional period, as per WebMD.

Beetroot

The nutritionist highlights, “If your mum eats beetroot every day, this will help reduce her blood pressure and improve her heart health.” According to Healthline, beetroot improves blood vessel function and reduces the risk of heart disease in post-menopausal women.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are rich in phytoestrogen and according to Deepsikha, eating flaxseeds every day helps manage hormones, especially post-menopausal health for women over 50.

Dark chocolate

The nutritionist mentions that dark chocolate is rich in magnesium, and eating it every day helps regulate mood and improves energy levels. According to Healthline, dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and helps regulate cholesterol and improves blood sugar management.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are rich in healthy fibres and according to Deepsikha, “If your mum eats chia seeds every day, this will help improve her constipation, improve bowel movement, and also gut health.”

