Nutritionist shares 5 every day habits that are quietly sabotaging your health: Eating late, scrolling all day and more

We often think of healthy living in terms of avoiding obvious risks like junk food or smoking, but many seemingly harmless daily habits can quietly take a toll on your body over time. From the way you sit after meals to how much salt you sprinkle on your food, these small choices can disrupt digestion, strain your heart, or even affect your mental well-being without you realising it. According to the nutritionist, scrolling on your phone all day can destroy your mental health.(Pixabay)

Also Read | Nutritionist reveals what walking for 10, 30, 40, 60 minutes can do for your health: Fat loss to reduced blood pressure

Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist with a Masters from Global Public Health Nutrition UK and a certified national Diabetes educator, has revealed five everyday habits that could be silently sabotaging your overall health. In an Instagram video posted on September 24, the nutritionist breaks down how these habits can harm your health, the specific areas they affect, and how that damage can translate into long-term health risks.

Sitting after meals

According to Deepsikha, immediately sitting down after meals can wreck your digestion, leading to poor gut health. Sitting or reclining can hinder digestion by slowing stomach emptying and potentially increasing acid reflux, leading to symptoms like bloating and discomfort, as per PubMed.

Eating late

Deepsikha points out, “Eating late and a heavy dinner can destroy your blood sugars that can lead to diabetes.” It disrupts your circadian rhythm, resulting in a series of health issues.

Eating excess salt

The nutritionist highlights the detrimental effects of consuming too much table salt. It can negatively affect your heart health, increasing the chances of high blood pressure.

Excess phone use

The nutritionist mentions, “Constantly scrolling on your phone can destroy your mental health and also cause depression and anxiety.”

Also Read | Nutritionist shares gut-friendly diet for a healthy heart, recommends eating 30 plant based foods every week

Drinking fruit juices

Drinking a lot of fruit juices can lead to inflammation and increase the risks of fatty liver, according to the nutritionist. Fruit juices have high fructose content, which is converted into fat by the liver, according to a study published in World Journal of Gastroenterology.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.